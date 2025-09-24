mahjong afterhours @ easy does it

Hosted by
About this event
A ticket for 3 hours of beginner-friendly mahjong + a snack + a drink. You will forfeit your seat if you do not check in within the first hour of the event. No refunds.
Support Easy Does It by buying snacks and drinks at their coffee, tea & wine bar and spectate on mahjong matches all night long!
No guarantees of seating. This helps us anticipate demand for a given event. If we have no shows, we will process the waitlist on a first come, first served basis on the day of the event one hour after the event starts.
Just a Bag. Expand the details on the event description for a preview. Exclusive collab logo embroidered on the front. Limited availability. No refunds.
$5 savings! Exclusive Collab + Ticket for 3 hours of beginner-friendly mahjong + a snack + a drink. You will forfeit your seat if you do not check in within the first hour of the event. No refunds.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!