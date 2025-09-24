Golden Guide Inc.

Hosted by

Golden Guide Inc.

About this event

mahjong afterhours @ easy does it

5375 Kearny Villa Rd #113

San Diego, CA 92123, USA

Mahjong + Drink/Snack
$35

A ticket for 3 hours of beginner-friendly mahjong + a snack + a drink. You will forfeit your seat if you do not check in within the first hour of the event. No refunds.

Spectator
Free

Support Easy Does It by buying snacks and drinks at their coffee, tea & wine bar and spectate on mahjong matches all night long!

Waitlist
Free

No guarantees of seating. This helps us anticipate demand for a given event. If we have no shows, we will process the waitlist on a first come, first served basis on the day of the event one hour after the event starts.

Mahjong - Teacher
Free

DO NOT SELECT. If interested, please reach out to [email protected].

NATC x EDI Collab Bag (No Mahjong, Collab Item)
$25

Just a Bag. Expand the details on the event description for a preview. Exclusive collab logo embroidered on the front. Limited availability. No refunds.

Bundle TBD
Free

$5 savings! Exclusive Collab + Ticket for 3 hours of beginner-friendly mahjong + a snack + a drink. You will forfeit your seat if you do not check in within the first hour of the event. No refunds.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!