Mercy Christian Academy

Hosted by

Mercy Christian Academy

About this event

Mahjong for Mercy

220 Travis St

Shreveport, LA 71101, USA

General Admission-Individual Play
$130

1 Chair. Enjoy Open Play Mahjong: 2-AM Sessions, 2-PM Sessions. Ticket includes: Breakfast, Lunch & 1 Raffle Entry, Event Swag Bag, Valet Parking

Table
$520
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your Table Ticket allows you to fill a table of 4 with each participant receiving Breakfast & Lunch, Open Play: 2-AM Sessions, 2-PM Sessions, One Raffle Entry, Event Swag Bag, Valet Parking

*Please include the name and email of the 4 individuals receiving event admission tickets with this table.

Friend of Mercy Lunch Ticket
$50

Join us for fellowship and lunch at 11:30 AM. Ticket includes admission to Lunch program, box lunch, a special treat, 1 Raffle Entry, Valet Parking. (Mahjong play is not included with this ticket.)

Add a donation for Mercy Christian Academy

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