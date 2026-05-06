Mahjong for Mercy

About this event
1 Chair. Enjoy Open Play Mahjong: 2-AM Sessions, 2-PM Sessions. Ticket includes: Breakfast, Lunch & 1 Raffle Entry, Event Swag Bag, Valet Parking
Your Table Ticket allows you to fill a table of 4 with each participant receiving Breakfast & Lunch, Open Play: 2-AM Sessions, 2-PM Sessions, One Raffle Entry, Event Swag Bag, Valet Parking
*Please include the name and email of the 4 individuals receiving event admission tickets with this table.
Join us for fellowship and lunch at 11:30 AM. Ticket includes admission to Lunch program, box lunch, a special treat, 1 Raffle Entry, Valet Parking. (Mahjong play is not included with this ticket.)
$
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