Mahjong for Molly

Attend + enjoy the event (non-playing)





Want to give a little extra in support of The Live Like Molly Foundation?

You’ll see an optional donation box below. As a thank-you, donations will receive giveaway entries during the event.





Suggested giving levels:

• $50 — Mighty Molly Boost (3 entries)

• $100 — Mighty Molly Double Down (8 entries)

• $250 — Mighty Molly Big Heart (25 entries)



