The Live Like Molly Foundation

Hosted by

The Live Like Molly Foundation

About this event

Mahjong for Molly

La Loma McGregor Square - 1601 19th St Suite 180

Denver, CO 80202, USA

Guest Pass
$125

Attend + enjoy the event (non-playing)


Want to give a little extra in support of The Live Like Molly Foundation?
You’ll see an optional donation box below. As a thank-you, donations will receive giveaway entries during the event.


Suggested giving levels:
$50 — Mighty Molly Boost (3 entries)
$100 — Mighty Molly Double Down (8 entries)
$250 — Mighty Molly Big Heart (25 entries)


Mahjong Player
$200

Includes Mahjong play + full event experience


Want to give a little extra in support of The Live Like Molly Foundation?
You’ll see an optional donation box below. As a thank-you, donations will receive giveaway entries during the event.


Suggested giving levels:
$50 — Mighty Molly Boost (3 entries)
$100 — Mighty Molly Double Down (8 entries)
$250 — Mighty Molly Big Heart (25 entries)


Reserved Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Secure a table for your group (4 players)!


Want to give a little extra in support of The Live Like Molly Foundation?
You’ll see an optional donation box below. As a thank-you, donations will receive giveaway entries during the event.


Suggested giving levels:
$50 — Mighty Molly Boost (3 entries)
$100 — Mighty Molly Double Down (8 entries)
$250 — Mighty Molly Big Heart (25 entries)


Add a donation for The Live Like Molly Foundation

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