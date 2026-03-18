Mahjong for Musical Theater

Join us for a fun and relaxed Mahjong Social Play!

3 Rounds

2 Games per Round

Players have the option to switch tables or remain with original table.

✨ Includes:

Light snacks

One drink ticket

Entry into door prizes and Chinese raffle

📌 Each table will decide on which card to play with. No assistance will be given.

Table rules will be determined per table for social play. Mahjong sets are not required for each player but please plan to bring one for your table if you are able.