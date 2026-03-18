CYT Lake Charles Inc

Hosted by

CYT Lake Charles Inc

About this event

Mahjong for Musical Theater

1337 Country Club Rd

Lake Charles, LA 70605, USA

Tournament Entry – Broadway Division
$75

Compete in our Broadway Division Mahjong Tournament, designed for players ready for a fast-paced, competitive experience.

  • 3 rounds, 4 games per round
  • Players will switch tables after each round
  • Prizes and awards for top players

✨ Includes:

  • Light snacks
  • One drink ticket
  • Entry into door prizes and Chinese raffle

📌 Players must be able to play independently and bring their own NMJL 2026 card. No assistance or guided play allowed.

Social Play - Ensemble Division
$50

Join us for a fun and relaxed Mahjong Social Play!

  • 3 Rounds
  • 2 Games per Round
  • Players have the option to switch tables or remain with original table.

✨ Includes:

  • Light snacks
  • One drink ticket
  • Entry into door prizes and Chinese raffle

📌 Each table will decide on which card to play with. No assistance will be given.

Table rules will be determined per table for social play. Mahjong sets are not required for each player but please plan to bring one for your table if you are able.

Add a donation for CYT Lake Charles Inc

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