Mahjong for Musical Theater

About this event
Compete in our Broadway Division Mahjong Tournament, designed for players ready for a fast-paced, competitive experience.
✨ Includes:
📌 Players must be able to play independently and bring their own NMJL 2026 card. No assistance or guided play allowed.
Join us for a fun and relaxed Mahjong Social Play!
✨ Includes:
📌 Each table will decide on which card to play with. No assistance will be given.
Table rules will be determined per table for social play. Mahjong sets are not required for each player but please plan to bring one for your table if you are able.
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