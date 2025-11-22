Mahjongg Fundraiser

Why You Might See an Extra Charge:

As voluntary contributions are Zeffy's sole source of revenue, they need to cover the costs of:

Credit card fees for each payment

Maintaining the platform (performance, speed, security of payments, among others)

Salaries of our small team of 20 (working to support 14,000 active nonprofits)

Continued development of features to keep up with your growing fundraising needs

Not every donor chooses to leave a contribution. For these reasons, we need to suggest contributions that are higher than just processing fees in order to maintain our services.

How to Remove the Fee:

• Look for the section labeled “Support Zeffy” during checkout.

• You’ll see a suggested amount—this can be changed.

• Simply select “Other” and enter $0 if you prefer not to contribute.

Why We’re Sharing This:

We’ve noticed that some guests weren’t aware of this optional fee and requested refunds. We want to make sure everyone feels informed and empowered when purchasing tickets.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. Every ticket you buy helps us grow our mission—and every choice you make is respected.