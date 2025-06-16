mahjong @ moniker

$15 is required to access open play. Unlike NO AMBITION Tile Club's normal events, a dedicated seat with 3-hours of play is not guaranteed.





Mahjong will be open play, meaning you will rotate and allow new people to play every 2 rounds, but you can come in and out as you like, you will just need to await a seat to open. We will not have dedicated teachers to each table, but we will have some teachers floating around.





The funds raised from this ticket will go to the Karangalan Scholarship.