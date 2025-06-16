mahjong @ moniker

Hosted by
100% of proceeds will go towards the Karangalan Scholarship.
$15 is required to access open play. Unlike NO AMBITION Tile Club's normal events, a dedicated seat with 3-hours of play is not guaranteed.
Mahjong will be open play, meaning you will rotate and allow new people to play every 2 rounds, but you can come in and out as you like, you will just need to await a seat to open. We will not have dedicated teachers to each table, but we will have some teachers floating around.
Enjoy drinks & live band by Moniker Cocktail, and music by DJ Glen Coco!
If we have no-shows, we will have rush tickets available after the first hour of the event.
No guarantees of seating. This helps us anticipate demand for a given event. If we have no shows, we will process the waitlist on a first come, first served basis on the day of the event one hour after the event starts.
Beginner Friendly! Helps us cover the supplies, materials and cost to put on these events. You will forfeit your seat if you do not check in within the first hour of the event. No refunds.
