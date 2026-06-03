Mahjong Social Event Giving

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About this event
Help provide the support, resources, and encouragement a young mother needs as she works toward a brighter future for herself and her child.
Support education, career readiness, and life-skills programming that empowers young mothers to achieve independence and long-term stability.
Make a meaningful investment in a family's future by helping provide the housing, support, and resources that create lasting change for two generations.
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