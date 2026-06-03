Mahjong Social Sponsorships

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About this event
Exclusive event recognition with premier logo placement on event signage, recognition in event marketing materials, recognition during event remarks, and four event tickets.
Exclusive recognition as the Food & Beverage Sponsor with logo placement at food stations, recognition during event remarks, and four event tickets.
Logo placement on event signage, recognition during event remarks, and two event tickets.
Name or logo featured on event signage, recognition in event materials, and post-event recognition.
Help support the mission of Our Mother's Home of Southwest Florida and create opportunities for young mothers and their children. Sponsor a Seat supporters will be recognized collectively during the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!