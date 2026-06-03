Our Mother's Home of SWFL, Inc.

Hosted by

Our Mother's Home of SWFL, Inc.

About this event

Mahjong Social Sponsorships

Presenting Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Exclusive event recognition with premier logo placement on event signage, recognition in event marketing materials, recognition during event remarks, and four event tickets.

Food & Beverage Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Exclusive recognition as the Food & Beverage Sponsor with logo placement at food stations, recognition during event remarks, and four event tickets.

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo placement on event signage, recognition during event remarks, and two event tickets.

Community Sponsor
$500

Name or logo featured on event signage, recognition in event materials, and post-event recognition.

Sponsor a Seat
$100

Help support the mission of Our Mother's Home of Southwest Florida and create opportunities for young mothers and their children. Sponsor a Seat supporters will be recognized collectively during the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!