Mahler's Titan and Duruflé's Requiem at the Baltimore Basilica

409 Cathedral St

Baltimore, MD 21201, USA

Front Main Dome Ticket
$72

You will be seated in one of the first 6 pews underneath the main dome, where the best views and acoustics are experienced.

Back Main Dome Ticket
$62

You will be seated in one of the back 10 pews underneath the main dome, where great views and the best acoustics are experienced.

General Admission
$48

General Admission includes any pew in the back half of the Church. Please note that seating is first-come, first-serve and you may experience an obstructed view if you arrive close to start of the concert or late.

Students, Religious, CC Resident
$18

Please note: Students are currently enrolled in primary school, ages 12 - 18, or are currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program.

Children 12 & under
free

Children ages 12 and under can attend for free!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing