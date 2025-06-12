Mahler's Titan and Duruflé's Requiem at the Baltimore Basilica

You will be seated in one of the first 6 pews underneath the main dome, where the best views and acoustics are experienced.
You will be seated in one of the back 10 pews underneath the main dome, where great views and the best acoustics are experienced.
General Admission includes any pew in the back half of the Church. Please note that seating is first-come, first-serve and you may experience an obstructed view if you arrive close to start of the concert or late.
Please note: Students are currently enrolled in primary school, ages 12 - 18, or are currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program.
Children ages 12 and under can attend for free!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing