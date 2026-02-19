Mahtomedi Lacrosse Association's Yearly Sponsorships

About this shop
As the title sponsor, you will be recognized as the title sponsor of our Lax & Lanes Event held on March 29, 2026. This includes 3 reserved lanes plus 6 tickets to the event, largest logo on 150+ shooter shirts worn by our youth all summer, logo on signage, website and promotional materials.
As the strike sponsor, this includes 1 reserved lane plus 2 tickets to the Lax & Lanes Event held on March 29, 2026. Logo on 150+ shooter shirts worn by our youth all summer, logo on signage, website, and promotional materials.
Logo on 150+ shooter shirts worn by our youth all summer, website, and promotional materials.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!