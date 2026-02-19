Mahtomedi Lacrosse Association

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Mahtomedi Lacrosse Association

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Mahtomedi Lacrosse Association's Yearly Sponsorships

2026 Title Sponsor
$1,000

As the title sponsor, you will be recognized as the title sponsor of our Lax & Lanes Event held on March 29, 2026. This includes 3 reserved lanes plus 6 tickets to the event, largest logo on 150+ shooter shirts worn by our youth all summer, logo on signage, website and promotional materials.

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2026 Strike Sponsor
$500

As the strike sponsor, this includes 1 reserved lane plus 2 tickets to the Lax & Lanes Event held on March 29, 2026. Logo on 150+ shooter shirts worn by our youth all summer, logo on signage, website, and promotional materials.

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Season Sponsor
$400

Logo on 150+ shooter shirts worn by our youth all summer, website, and promotional materials.

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