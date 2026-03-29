Maika Inc

Hosted by

Maika Inc

About this event

Maika Annual Fundraising/Eid ul adha Dinner 2026

201 Washington Ave

North Haven, CT 06473, USA

General Admission(Adult)
$60

Note: Children 10 And Under are Free.

Note: For "Help Keep Zeffy Free for our community members" Select "other" and contribute as "0" .

Table Of 10 People(Table #5-10)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

For "Help Keep Zeffy Free for our community members" Select "other" and contribute as "0" .

Table Of 10 People(Table #15-20)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

For "Help Keep Zeffy Free for our community members" Select "other" and contribute as "0"

Youth (Age 10-30)
$30

For "Help Keep Zeffy Free for our community members" Select "other" and contribute as "0"

Add a donation for Maika Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!