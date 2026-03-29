Maika Annual Fundraising/Eid ul adha Dinner 2026

About this event
Note: Children 10 And Under are Free.
Note: For "Help Keep Zeffy Free for our community members" Select "other" and contribute as "0" .
For "Help Keep Zeffy Free for our community members" Select "other" and contribute as "0" .
For "Help Keep Zeffy Free for our community members" Select "other" and contribute as "0"
For "Help Keep Zeffy Free for our community members" Select "other" and contribute as "0"
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!