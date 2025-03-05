Railroaders Memorial Museum
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Main Line Mania! | A Firework Show in Railroad City

1200 9th Ave

Altoona, PA 16602, USA

VIP Car Admission
$15
This is for a car load in our VIP lot, which is closest to the music and firework display. Admission covers your parking and your access to the music, vendor and firework display. This does not include food or beverages.
General Car Admission
$10
This is for a car load in the general parking lot. Admission covers your parking and your access to the music, vendors and firework display. This does not include food or beverages.
Individual Admission
$5
This is for an individual without a car. Admission covers your parking and your access to the music, vendors and firework display. This does not include food or beverages.

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