Main Street Mount Holly Shop

In-Person Pick Up - your book will not be shipped. Pick up from Jhené and Grey, 86 High St. - please refer to Google for store hours. More pick up locations coming soon.





Discover the HeART of Mount Holly is a vibrant celebration of creativity, community, and the spirit that makes our town unforgettable.





This beautifully curated compilation features drawings, paintings, and photography contributed by local students, lifelong residents, business owners, and Mount Holly lovers from near and far.





Every page offers a unique perspective of the people and places that shape our downtown, weaving together familiar landmarks, imaginative interpretations, and personal stories through art.





A $25.00 donation allows you to hold a piece of Mount Holly’s history in your hands—an artistic time capsule created by the community, for the community.





The production of this book was made possible through the generous support of the Burlington County Commissioners and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Proceeds from its sale directly support Main Street Mount Holly, helping fund community projects, local events, and ongoing beautification efforts that keep our downtown thriving.





Whether you’re a longtime local or discovering Mount Holly for the first time, this book invites you to experience the heartbeat—and the HeART—of our town, while contributing to its continued growth and vibrancy.





Your purchase directly supports our mission and is considered a donation to Main Street Mount Holly. Because of this, all sales are final and non-refundable. Thank you for helping us continue our work in the community.