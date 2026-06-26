A stylized illustration of a golf course with a building and banner in the foreground and rolling green hills in the background.
Main Street Woodbury Inc

Hosted by

Main Street Woodbury Inc

About this event

Main Street Woodbury Annual Golf Challenge

501 Pitman Rd

Sewell, NJ 08080, USA

Single Golfer Registration
$150

Includes green fees, snacks, water, 1 beer, full lunch, and a swag bag!

Foursome Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes green fees, snacks, water, 1 beer, full lunch, and a swag bag for 4 players.

PREMIER MAIN STREET PARTNER
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:
-Set up your table and tent near registration to greet golfers.
-Complimentary tickets for 8 golfers

-A full-page ad in Golf Challenge Program distributed to each player and sponsor.
-Your logo on our Sponsors Banner.

-An opportunity to speak at the tournament.

-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.

FLAG SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:
-Your company logo on each flag across 18 greens and our Sponsors Banner.
-Complimentary tickets for FOUR golfers.

-A full-page ad in the Golf Challenge Program distributed to each player and sponsor.
-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.

LUNCH SPONSOR - SOLD
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Complimentary tickets for FOUR golfers.

-A sign with your company logo in the dining area.
-Inclusion on the Sponsor's Banner.

-Half-page ad in Golf Challenge Program.

-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.

GOLF BALL SPONSOR - SOLD
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:
-Complimentary tickets for TWO golfers.

-Your company logo printed on golf balls included in swag bags.

-A half-page ad in Golf Challenge Program.

-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.

BEER CART SPONSOR
$2,500

Includes:
-Your Company Logo on the Beer Cart and Sponsor Banner.
-Complimentary tickets for TWO golfers.
-A half-page ad in Golf Challenge Program.

-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.

GOLF CART SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:
-Complimentary tickets for TWO golfers.

-Your company logo on HALF of the golf carts.

-Quarter-page ad in the Golf Challenge Program.
-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.

COMMUNITY BUSINESS SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:
-Complimentary tickets for TWO golfers.

-Your company logo on our Sponsor Banner.

-Quarter-page ad in the Golf Challenge Program.
-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.

SWAG BAG PRIMARY SPONSOR
$750

-Your logo on all drawstring swag bags given to each golfer.

SWAG BAG INSERTS
$150

Inclusion of your promotional materials in the swag bags given to each golfer.

TEE SPONSORS
$100

Includes:
-Your logo displayed on a sign at one tee during the tournament.

FRIENDS OF MAIN STREET SPONSOR
$75

Your business name or logo displayed on signage at the registration desk.

Add a donation for Main Street Woodbury Inc

$

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