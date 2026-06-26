Main Street Woodbury Annual Golf Challenge

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About this event
Includes green fees, snacks, water, 1 beer, full lunch, and a swag bag!
Includes green fees, snacks, water, 1 beer, full lunch, and a swag bag for 4 players.
Includes:
-Set up your table and tent near registration to greet golfers.
-Complimentary tickets for 8 golfers
-A full-page ad in Golf Challenge Program distributed to each player and sponsor.
-Your logo on our Sponsors Banner.
-An opportunity to speak at the tournament.
-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.
Includes:
-Your company logo on each flag across 18 greens and our Sponsors Banner.
-Complimentary tickets for FOUR golfers.
-A full-page ad in the Golf Challenge Program distributed to each player and sponsor.
-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.
-Complimentary tickets for FOUR golfers.
-A sign with your company logo in the dining area.
-Inclusion on the Sponsor's Banner.
-Half-page ad in Golf Challenge Program.
-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.
Includes:
-Complimentary tickets for TWO golfers.
-Your company logo printed on golf balls included in swag bags.
-A half-page ad in Golf Challenge Program.
-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.
Includes:
-Your Company Logo on the Beer Cart and Sponsor Banner.
-Complimentary tickets for TWO golfers.
-A half-page ad in Golf Challenge Program.
-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.
Includes:
-Complimentary tickets for TWO golfers.
-Your company logo on HALF of the golf carts.
-Quarter-page ad in the Golf Challenge Program.
-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.
Includes:
-Complimentary tickets for TWO golfers.
-Your company logo on our Sponsor Banner.
-Quarter-page ad in the Golf Challenge Program.
-Recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter.
-Your logo on all drawstring swag bags given to each golfer.
Inclusion of your promotional materials in the swag bags given to each golfer.
Includes:
-Your logo displayed on a sign at one tee during the tournament.
Your business name or logo displayed on signage at the registration desk.
$
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