Maine-Endwell Music Boosters' Coffee and Cookie Sale

Breakfast Blend (whole bean)
$15

A smooth blend of Central and Southern American coffees roasted between Full City and Vienna for a balanced, satisfying start to your day.

Breakfast Blend (ground)
$15

Butterscotch Toffee (whole bean)
$15

A butterscotch caramel creme flavor lightly spiced with a hint of rum

Butterscotch Toffee (ground)
$15

Chocolate Raspberry (whole bean)
$15

A wonderful blend of rich chocolate flavoring and aromatic raspberry

Chocolate Raspberry (ground)
$15

French Roast (whole bean)
$15

A dark full-bodied coffee. An excellent coffee for those who prefer a smooth, balanced, dark brew.

French Roast (ground)
$15

French Vanilla (whole bean)
$15

The smooth richness of vanilla and its sweet perfumed aroma truly enhances this Arabica coffee

French Vanilla (ground)
$15

Hazelnut Creme (whole bean)
$15

The divine nuttiness and subtle smokey background of the hazelnut creates a wonderful rich aroma and smooth creamy taste of this favored coffee mainstay

Hazelnut Creme (ground)
$15

Jamaican Me Crazy (whole bean)
$15

An exotic island blend of caramel, vanilla, and a twist of the tropics. The intoxicating aroma and its pleasing taste will land you in coffee paradise.

Jamaican Me Crazy (ground)
$15

Pumpkin Spice (whole bean)
$15

Thanksgiving time all over again, care for some pumpkin pie?

Pumpkin Spice (ground)
$15

Rainforest Caramel Crunch (whole bean)
$15

Creamy caramel with a touch of almond

Rainforest Caramel Crunch (ground)
$15

Snickerdoodle (whole bean)
$15

Remember grandma's cookies? This is our medium roasted coffee infused with cinnamon and rich hazelnut.

Snickerdoodle (ground)
$15

DECAF Butterscotch Toffee (whole bean)
$15

A butterscotch caramel creme flavor lightly spiced with a hint of rum

DECAF Butterscotch Toffee (ground)
$15

DECAF Chocolate Raspberry (whole bean)
$15

A wonderful blend of rich chocolate flavoring and aromatic raspberry

DECAF Chocolate Raspberry (ground)
$15

DECAF Colombian (whole bean)
$15

A Colombian decaf coffee with a rich, full body and very low acidity that leaves a velvety feel in your mouth

DECAF Colombian (ground)
$15

DECAF French Vanilla (whole bean)
$15

The smooth richness of vanilla and its sweet perfumed aroma truly enhances this Arabica coffee

DECAF French Vanilla (ground)
$15

DECAF Hazelnut Creme (whole bean)
$15

The divine nuttiness and subtle smokey background of the hazelnut creates a wonderful rich aroma and smooth creamy taste of this favored coffee mainstay

DECAF Hazelnut Creme (ground)
$15

DECAF Jamaican Me Crazy (whole bean)
$15

An exotic island blend of caramel, vanilla, and a twist of the tropics. The intoxicating aroma and its pleasing taste will land you in coffee paradise.

DECAF Jamaican Me Crazy (ground)
$15

DECAF Pumpkin Spice (whole bean)
$15

Thanksgiving time all over again, care for some pumpkin pie?

DECAF Pumpkin Spice (ground)
$15

DECAF Rainforest Caramel Crunch (whole bean)
$15

Creamy caramel with a touch of almond

DECAF Rainforest Caramel Crunch (ground)
$15

DECAF Snickerdoodle (whole bean)
$15

Remember grandma's cookies? This is our medium roasted coffee infused with cinnamon and rich hazelnut.

DECAF Snickerdoodle (ground)
$15

Double Chocolate Frappe
$15

Add ice to create an exotic frozen beverage that will ignite your passion for fine chocolate

Premium Hot Cocoa
$15

Chocolate lovers rejoice at the exceptionally rich and creamy experience that our premium hot cocoa delivers

Spiced Cocoa
$15

Based on authentic Aztec recipes utilizing premium estate cocoas, Sri Lankan cinnamon, almond, and spices

Vanilla Chai
$15

A low-fat creamy vanilla spiced tea mix blending Madagascar vanilla, cardamom, clove, ginger, wildflower honey, and estate grown Darjeeling black tea

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix item
Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
$15

A classic, loaded with oodles of yummy chocolate chips. The always-on-hand, always appreciated "emergency cookie." Our most popular flavor.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookie Mix item
Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookie Mix
$15

A cookie with a sturdy, home-spun character! Chocolate coupled in a scrumptious merriment with peanut butter chips bursting with flavor. Cookie lovers can't get enough.

Heath Bar Cookie Mix item
Heath Bar Cookie Mix
$15

If you love toffee like most people love toffee, these are the cookies that will satisfy your tastebuds. They're so full of sweet, crunchy Heath Bars and pecans that they probably won't make it to the cookie jar.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Mix item
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Mix
$15

Tantalizing! Irresistible! warm-from-the-oven these real crowd pleasers are teeming with wholesome oatmeal and sun-drenched California raisins. You've never tasted Oatmeal Raisin cookies like these.

Triple Chocolate Cookie Mix item
Triple Chocolate Cookie Mix
$15

A Chocolate Lover's Dream! We've combined three different chocolates so every mouthful will explode then slowly melt into a luscious chocolaty delight. Simply irresistible!

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Mix item
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Mix
$15

Exquisite! Luscious! Velvety white chocolate chips and chunks jostling with premium Hawaiian Macadamia nuts. These cookies grace the tables of royalty and common folks alike.

