Maine-Endwell Music Boosters' Coffee and Cookie Sale

A smooth blend of Central and Southern American coffees roasted between Full City and Vienna for a balanced, satisfying start to your day.
A butterscotch caramel creme flavor lightly spiced with a hint of rum
A wonderful blend of rich chocolate flavoring and aromatic raspberry
A dark full-bodied coffee. An excellent coffee for those who prefer a smooth, balanced, dark brew.
The smooth richness of vanilla and its sweet perfumed aroma truly enhances this Arabica coffee
The divine nuttiness and subtle smokey background of the hazelnut creates a wonderful rich aroma and smooth creamy taste of this favored coffee mainstay
An exotic island blend of caramel, vanilla, and a twist of the tropics. The intoxicating aroma and its pleasing taste will land you in coffee paradise.
Thanksgiving time all over again, care for some pumpkin pie?
Creamy caramel with a touch of almond
Remember grandma's cookies? This is our medium roasted coffee infused with cinnamon and rich hazelnut.
Add ice to create an exotic frozen beverage that will ignite your passion for fine chocolate
Chocolate lovers rejoice at the exceptionally rich and creamy experience that our premium hot cocoa delivers
Based on authentic Aztec recipes utilizing premium estate cocoas, Sri Lankan cinnamon, almond, and spices
A low-fat creamy vanilla spiced tea mix blending Madagascar vanilla, cardamom, clove, ginger, wildflower honey, and estate grown Darjeeling black tea
A classic, loaded with oodles of yummy chocolate chips. The always-on-hand, always appreciated "emergency cookie." Our most popular flavor.
A cookie with a sturdy, home-spun character! Chocolate coupled in a scrumptious merriment with peanut butter chips bursting with flavor. Cookie lovers can't get enough.
If you love toffee like most people love toffee, these are the cookies that will satisfy your tastebuds. They're so full of sweet, crunchy Heath Bars and pecans that they probably won't make it to the cookie jar.
Tantalizing! Irresistible! warm-from-the-oven these real crowd pleasers are teeming with wholesome oatmeal and sun-drenched California raisins. You've never tasted Oatmeal Raisin cookies like these.
A Chocolate Lover's Dream! We've combined three different chocolates so every mouthful will explode then slowly melt into a luscious chocolaty delight. Simply irresistible!
Exquisite! Luscious! Velvety white chocolate chips and chunks jostling with premium Hawaiian Macadamia nuts. These cookies grace the tables of royalty and common folks alike.
