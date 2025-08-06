Maine Farm to Institution Summit

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About this event
4000 Mayflower Hill Dr, Waterville, ME 04901, USA
Includes entry to the event and full access to all public program activities.
Reserved for official event sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, and partners. Please select this ticket only if you have been invited as a partner, speaker, MEFSTS Institute Cohort, sponsor, or exhibitor.
Reserved for confirmed organizers and staff.Thank you for making this possible!
This reduced-price ticket is reserved for those experiencing financial barriers to attending. Limited availability. Made possible through the generous support of our sponsors. For additional questions about financial assistance contact [email protected]
This registration type is for participants who require invoicing. An invoice will be sent following registration; payment is due prior to the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!