Maine South Parents Scholarship Club Silent Auction

Complete Teen "Silver" Driving Course from MAKSR Driving School, LTD in Park Ridge valued at $565.00. Includes 30 hours of classroom instruction, 6 hours behind the wheel, 6 hours of mandatory observation and permit application. Plus a FREE Maine South car magnet for your new driver compliments of the Athletic Boosters!

PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!