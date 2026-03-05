Maine South Parents Scholarship Club Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Complete Teen "Silver" Driving Course from MAKSR Driving School, LTD in Park Ridge valued at $565.00. Includes 30 hours of classroom instruction, 6 hours behind the wheel, 6 hours of mandatory observation and permit application. Plus a FREE Maine South car magnet for your new driver compliments of the Athletic Boosters!
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Complete Basic Driving Course from Expert Driving School in Edison Park valued at $635.00-$655.00. Includes 30 hours of classroom instruction, 6 hours behind the wheel, 6 hours of mandatory observation and permit application.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
One complete Academic Evaluation and 12 hours of instruction for college exam preparation for either the ACT or the SAT at the local Huntington Learning Center on Busse Highway in Park Ridge. Total value of $1,263.00! PLUS a Huntington hat and some school supplies to support your student's learning journey.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Enjoy one foursome of golf at Highland Woods Forest Preserve Golf Course in Hoffmann Estates. Valid Mon-Thurs anytime and Friday, Saturday or Sunday after 1:00 pm. Excludes holidays. Expires 12/31/2026. Carts not included.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf at Park Ridge Country Club! Three individuals will join Member Jeff Schneider for a foursome on a mutually agreed upon date and time in 2026 Valued at $600.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Win this basket for a beautiful, bright smile! Includes 2 Opalescence Advanced home teeth whitening kits, 2 Burst kids purple sonic toothbrushes, and 2 Burst water flossers. Valued at $320.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Get Spring Event ready with a beautiful hair makeover with your new Dyson Supersonic Professional Hair Dryer, Olaplex Shine Gift Set, Wet Brush and $200 Salon Gift Certificate for color, cut, blowout. Donated by Olga Polish (at A'lainn Salon Suites at 200 S Prospect in Park Ridge) and Megan McCullough. Total value $700.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Enjoy a massage at Park Ridge's best therapeutic location. PLUS a $25 gift card to Grind n" Gears at Prospect & Oakton for a sweet treat before your massage and 2 Maine South pint glasses with a bottle of wine for afterwards. Total Value $200.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Get 2026 Cubs season ready with this brand new Pete Crow-Armstrong (PCA) jersey direct from the Chicago Cubs. Adult Large. Valued at $150. Go Cubs Go!
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 craft beers and some fun
BOTW decals immediately, but win this Private Tasting Event for you and 5 of your friends (6 people in total) for 1 hour at BOTW in the near future! With 16 rotating craft beers on draft and 600+ bottles/cans for on-site, you will have a good time!
$200 total value.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to spend at our favorite local butcher, Devon Ave. Meats, PLUS 2 BBQ sauces, a $25 gift card and free city meal, sandwich, soda and dessert from City BBQ! Over $100 total value.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
What a nice treat for you and 7 friends to have a private tea tasting at Tea Lula in Park Ridge. Total value $200.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Gotta love the girls! Makes your outfit shine or a wonderful Mother's Day gift! Kendra Scott earrings ($70) and necklace ($60) plus a Kate Spade handbag in a beautiful shade of dark teal ($50). Total value of $180.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Win this mini helmet autographed by 2026 rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III of the Chicago Bears. You can verify the authenticity of this item at ChicagoBears.com/authentication
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Winner of this bid will receive 4 EXTRA graduation tickets on top of the standard tickets that all 2026 graduates receive from Maine South. Tickets are located in the VIP section for handicap accessibility, up close viewing and great photos! Truly priceless. PLUS a Large 1/4 zip Maine South grey and white fleece compliments of the Athletic Boosters!
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Winner of this bid will receive 4 EXTRA graduation tickets on top of the standard tickets that all 2026 graduates receive from Maine South. Tickets are located in the VIP section for handicap accessibility, up close viewing and great photos! Truly priceless. PLUS a red Maine South baseball cap compliments of the Athletic Boosters!
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Have a new driver in the house or if you need to be road trip ready, this basket is for you! Win this signature service oil change from Jiffy Lube on Harlem. PLUS a 35 oz YETI Rambler mug, a mini auto trash can, car interior cleaning kit, auto detailing brush, 3 in 1 universal USB charging cable, 2 in 1 emergency tool and an air freshener! You are ready to go wherever you want to! Total value $150.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Bid to win one Maine South Girl's High School Basketball summer camp good for incoming freshman through incoming seniors. Plus this basket contains one large red short sleeve and one large black short sleeve girl's basketball t-shirts. Camp value is $150.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Bid to win one Maine South Girl's Youth Basketball summer camp good for grades 4th - 8th. Plus this basket contains one large red short sleeve and one large black short sleeve girl's basketball t-shirts. Camp value is $125.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Starting bid
Bid to win one Maine South Boy's High School Basketball summer camp good for incoming freshman through incoming seniors. Plus this basket contains one nice medium red long sleeve MS basketball 1/4 zip and one black MS basketball cap. Camp value alone is $150.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a 17% fee added to all final bids, but you have the option to select "Other" and put in 0% at check out and you will NOT get charged nor will MSPSC!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!