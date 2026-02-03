Maine South Parents Scholarship Club's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Complete Teen "Silver" Driving Course from MAKSR Driving School, LTD in Park Ridge valued at $565.00. Includes 30 hours of classroom instruction, 6 hours behind the wheel, 6 hours of mandatory observation and permit application.
Complete Basic Driving Course from Expert Driving School in Edison Park valued at $635.00-$655.00. Includes 30 hours of classroom instruction, 6 hours behind the wheel, 6 hours of mandatory observation and permit application.
One complete Academic Evaluation and 12 hours of instruction for college exam preparation for either the ACT or the SAT at the local Huntington Learning Center on Busse Highway in Park Ridge. Total value of $1,263.00!
Good for one free foursome of golf at Highland Woods Forest Preserve Golf Course in Hoffmann Estates. Valid Mon-Thurs anytime and Friday, Saturday or Sunday after 1:00 pm. Expires 12/31/2026. Valued at
Golf at PRCC without a membership! Three individuals can join Jeff Schneider for a foursome of golf on a mutually agreed upon date and time in 2026 to enjoy a beautiful day of golf. Valued at $600.
Win this basket for a beautiful, bright smile! Includes 2 Opalescence Advanced home teeth whitening kits, 2 Burst kids purple sonic toothbrushes, and 2 Burst water flossers. Valued at $320.
Enjoy a beautiful hair makeover with your new Dyson Supersonic Professional Hair Dryer, Olaplex Shine Gift Set, Wet Brush and $200 Salon Gift Certificate for color, cut, blowout. Donated by Olga Polish (at A'lainn Salon Suites at 200 S Prospect in Park Ridge) and Megan McCullough. Total value $700.
Enjoy a therapeutic massage at Park Ridge's best massage location. $130 Value
Win this Pete Crow-Armstrong (PCA) jersey from the Chicago Cubs. Valued at $150.
Enjoy 4 craft beers and some fun
BOTW decals immediately, but win this Private Tasting Event for you and 5 of your friends (6 people in total) for 1 hour at BOTW in the near future! With 16 rotating craft beers on draft and 600+ bottles/cans for on-site, you can't go wrong. $200 total value.
You and up to 20 of your friends will have a private shopping night at 2 Sister's A & L at 33 S. Prospect Ave. in Park Ridge. All guests will receive 15% off their entire purchase that evening. The host of the party will receive $50 in merchandise that night as long as a minimum number of 7 people attend the party. Enjoy complimentary adult beverages while you shop. Expires 9/1/2026.
Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to spend at our favorite local butcher, Devon Ave. Meats, PLUS 2 BBQ sauces, a $25 gift card and free city meal, sandwich, soda and dessert from City BBQ! Over $100 total value.
What a nice treat for you and 7 friends to have a private tea tasting at Tea Lula in Park Ridge. Total value $200.
Win this package for a night out or a wonderful gift. Kendra Scott earrings ($70) and necklace ($60) plus a Kate Spade handbag in a beautiful shade of dark teal ($50). Total value of $180.
Win this mini helmet autographed by rookie of the year Luther Burden III of the Chicago Bears. You can verify the authenticity of this item at ChicagoBears.com/authentication
Winner of this bid will receive 4 EXTRA graduation tickets on top of the standard tickets that all 2026 graduates receive from Maine South. Tickets are located in the VIP section for handicap accessibility, up close viewing and great photos! Truly priceless.
If you need to be road trip ready, this basket is for you! Win this signature service oil change from Jiffy Lube on Harlem. Oil change is valued at 50-$105 depending on vehicle.
Bid to win one Maine South Girl's High School Basketball summer camp good for incoming freshman through incoming seniors. Plus this basket contains one large red short sleeve and one large black short sleeve girl's basketball t-shirts. Camp value is $150.
Bid to win one Maine South Girl's Youth Basketball summer camp good for grades 4th - 8th. Plus this basket contains one large red short sleeve and one large black short sleeve girl's basketball t-shirts. Camp value is $125.
Bid to win one Maine South Boy's High School Basketball summer camp good for incoming freshman through incoming seniors. Plus this basket contains one nice medium red long sleeve MS basketball 1/4 zip and one black MS basketball cap. Camp value alone is $150.
Bid to win one Maine South Boy's Youth Basketball summer camp good for either grades 3-5 or grades 6-8 camps. Camp value is $125.
This bid wins you a priceless VIP parking spot for ALL home football games during the 2026-27 season. If you have a cheerleader, Hawkette, band member, or a football player, this is perfect for you.
Win this bid for two great soccer items! One Maine South Girl's Summer Soccer Camp good for youth camp (rising 7th - 8th graders) or high school camp (rising freshman through seniors) AND 4 North Goal Tickets to see a home match played by the Chicago Stars FC at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium this season! Value of camps range from $125-$165 and FC Star tickets range in value from $15-100.
One month of music lessons at School of Rock Park Ridge! Includes Four consecutive 30-45 minute lessons occurring once per week but cannot be combined with any other SOR offers. Valued at $165-265.
Bid to win FOUR Home Plate Box Tickets to the Chicago Dogs game at Impact Field in Rosemont complete with a Chicago Dogs umbrella! Not valid for opening night. Tickets are valued at $100.
Never too late for a new year's resolution! Get your 3 month individual membership to the Centennial Fitness Center now! Value $189. Redeem by 7/31/2026.
Cheer on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field with Four lower level tickets to a select Mon-Fri home game this April or May of the 2026 regular season!
You and a friend can use these 2 tickets to the Chicago Wolves for any of their remaining 2025-26 regular season home games. Value of $54.
This wining bid is good for one Maine South girl's high school lacrosse summer camp for all incoming freshman through rising seniors. Good this 2026 summer only. Valued at $150.
This wining bid is good for one Maine South girl's YOUTH lacrosse summer camp for all incoming 3rd through 8th graders. Good this 2026 summer only. Valued at $125.
This wining bid is good for one Maine South boy's YOUTH volleyball summer camp for all incoming 6th through 9th graders. Good this 2026 summer only. Valued at $125.
This wining bid is good for one Maine South girl's softball summer camp. This can be used for either the High School or Youth camp. Good this 2026 summer only. Valued at $125-$165.
This wining bid is good for one Maine South high school football summer camp for all incoming freshman through rising seniors. Good this 2026 summer only. Valued at $275.
This wining bid is good for one Maine South high school football summer camp for all incoming freshman through rising seniors. Good this 2026 summer only. Valued at $125.
"There's black. There's white. And then there's the greyzone." Let founder and author, Tami Palmer, help your or your young adult with a one hour consultation for career or life coaching with this winning bid. Total value of $250. Session may be via video or in person in Park Ridge, IL.
This 2 hour comprehensive college planning roadmap service and college admission consultation might just be the boost your need for your young adult or your sanity! Excellerate Learning Studio provides personalized coaching for 21st century learning. Good for all 8th - 12th graders. Total value of $360. New clients only. Register by 12/31/2026. Locations in Glenview, Lincolnshire and Online.
This winning bid gives you a 10 pack of barre classes at Pure Barre in Park Ridge, Elmhurst, Bucktown, West Loop or Streeterville. Start your effective total body workout focused on low-impact/high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for every body today! Value of $289.
Win a free month of unlimited classes at Orangetheory and challenge yourself to go from Base to Push to All Out! This bid includes an exclusive heart rate monitor to maximize your workouts. Total value $290.
