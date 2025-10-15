Maine South Soccer Supporters

Offered by
About this shop
A fun way to celebrate a goal, and keep the neck warm!! Double sided scarf donning the Maine South Hawk logo with ‘Maine South’ text on one side, and ‘Soccer’ text on the flip-side.
The players feel the love when they see Your; the Grandparent’s; Aunt’s; Uncle’s; Cousin’s; Friend’s; Neighbor’s car driving around town with a ‘Maine South Soccer‘ magnet!!
The players feel the love when they see Your; the Grandparent’s; Aunt’s; Uncle’s; Cousin’s; Friend’s; Neighbor’s car driving around town with a ‘Maine South Soccer‘ magnet!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!