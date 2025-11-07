WHO MENTORS YOU INC.

WHO MENTORS YOU INC.

F-1 OPT Student? Maintain Nonimmigrant Status as an (1) Unpaid Volunteer, or as an (2) Unpaid Intern (Trainee)!

F-1 OPT Volunteer
$2,000

Renews monthly

The request for a monthly fee from F-1 OPT volunteers is a necessary compliance measure to allow WHO MENTORS YOU INC. to simultaneously offer a "bona fide" volunteer program that satisfies the accountability criteria of US courts and the 20-hour requirement of SEVP, while decisively protecting its IRS determination as a 501(c)(3) organization that serves an exclusively public interest.

F-1 OPT Intern (Trainee)
$3,000

Renews monthly

The request for a monthly fee from F-1 OPT Interns (Trainees) is a necessary compliance measure to allow WHO MENTORS YOU INC. to simultaneously offer a "bona fide" structured training program that satisfies the accountability criteria of US courts and the 20-hour requirement of SEVP Guidance 1004-03, while decisively protecting its IRS determination as a 501(c)(3) organization that serves an exclusively public interest.

