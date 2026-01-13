Maite Fabiiola Birthday Party 2-7-26 12pm-1pm and 6pm-1am

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About this event
Reserves February 7th, 2026 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm and 6:00pm-1:00am
There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.
There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.
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