Arts, Absolutely!

Hosted by

Arts, Absolutely!

About this event

Maite Fabiiola Birthday Party 2-7-26 12pm-1pm and 6pm-1am

B.A.X. Theater Saturday Rental Down payment
$500

Reserves February 7th, 2026 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm and 6:00pm-1:00am

There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.


B.A.X. Theater Rental Remaining Balance due
$375

There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!