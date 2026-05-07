MAITO Annual Spring Gala

About this event
Your ticket includes lunch, access to the silent auction and a performance by MAITO students. Please note that this is the ticket price for kids and adults and all students need a ticket to attend.
Show your support by sponsoring our event! Our Community Partner includes:
Show your support by sponsoring our event! Our Event Sponsor includes:
Show your support by sponsoring our event! Our 60th Anniversary Sponsor includes:
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