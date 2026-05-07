Hosted by

Montessori Academy in the Oaks

About this event

MAITO Annual Spring Gala

135 N Broad St

Griffith, IN 46319, USA

General Admission
$30

Your ticket includes lunch, access to the silent auction and a performance by MAITO students. Please note that this is the ticket price for kids and adults and all students need a ticket to attend.

Community Partner
$250

Show your support by sponsoring our event! Our Community Partner includes:

  • Name listed in event program
  • Recognition as a supporter of the event
Event Sponsor
$500

Show your support by sponsoring our event! Our Event Sponsor includes:

  • Logo in event materials
  • Recognition during the event
  • Recognition as a community partner supporting local education
60th Anniversary Sponsor
$1,000

Show your support by sponsoring our event! Our 60th Anniversary Sponsor includes:

  • Featured Recognition
  • Logo placement in event materials
  • Recognition during event program
Add a donation for Montessori Academy in the Oaks

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