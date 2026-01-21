Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR

Offered by

Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR

About this shop

Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR's Shop

Remember the Ladies Scarf - In-Person Pickup item
Remember the Ladies Scarf - In-Person Pickup item
Remember the Ladies Scarf - In-Person Pickup item
Remember the Ladies Scarf - In-Person Pickup
$70

The Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR, is proud to present the Remember the Ladies limited edition scarf!. The scarf was designed to honor the historical women who supported the Revolutionary War. Charcoal portraits were carefully crafted by chapter member Katie Davidson and honor:

  • Abigail Adams
  • Martha Washington
  • Ester De Berdt Reed
  • Deborah Sampson
  • Lydia Barrington Darragh
  • Phyllis Wheatley
  • Sybil Ludington

The scarf is crafted from 100% silk and measures 12" x 62". It is printed in sepia tones to make it look like it stepped right off the pages of history!


*Please note that the price include taxes. If you need the scarf shipped to you, please check out the scarf option in the shop that includes shipping.


Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!

Remember the Ladies Scarf - Includes Shipping! item
Remember the Ladies Scarf - Includes Shipping! item
Remember the Ladies Scarf - Includes Shipping! item
Remember the Ladies Scarf - Includes Shipping!
$72.50

The Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR, is proud to present the Remember the Ladies limited edition scarf!. The scarf was designed to honor the historical women who supported the Revolutionary War. Charcoal portraits were carefully crafted by chapter member Katie Davidson and honor:

  • Abigail Adams
  • Martha Washington
  • Ester De Berdt Reed
  • Deborah Sampson
  • Lydia Barrington Darragh
  • Phyllis Wheatley
  • Sybil Ludington

The scarf is crafted from 100% silk and measures 12" x 62". It is printed in sepia tones to make it look like it stepped right off the pages of history!


*Please note that the price include taxes AND shipping.


Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!

Regular Chapter Membership Dues item
Regular Chapter Membership Dues
$86

Regular membership is $86 which is made up of the year's dues for National ($52), State ($18) and Chapter ($10) as well as Mandatory Fees ($6).


*Please note that Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!

Life Member Chapter Dues item
Life Member Chapter Dues
$24

Life membership is $24 which is made up of the year's dues for State ($8) and Chapter ($10) as well as Mandatory Fees ($6).


*Please note that Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!

Associate Membership Dues item
Associate Membership Dues
$11

Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter, but have a connection or want to additionally support the Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter. Associate membership is $11 which is made up of Chapter dues ($5) and Mandatory Fees ($6).


*Please note that Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!

Prospective Member Application Fees item
Prospective Member Application Fees
$161

Please use this option to pay your application fees after our registrar has instructed you to do so.


*Please note that Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!

Add a donation for Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!