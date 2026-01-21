Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR's Shop

The Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR, is proud to present the Remember the Ladies limited edition scarf!. The scarf was designed to honor the historical women who supported the Revolutionary War. Charcoal portraits were carefully crafted by chapter member Katie Davidson and honor:

Abigail Adams

Martha Washington

Ester De Berdt Reed

Deborah Sampson

Lydia Barrington Darragh

Phyllis Wheatley

Sybil Ludington

The scarf is crafted from 100% silk and measures 12" x 62". It is printed in sepia tones to make it look like it stepped right off the pages of history!





*Please note that the price include taxes. If you need the scarf shipped to you, please check out the scarf option in the shop that includes shipping.





Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!