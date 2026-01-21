Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
The Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR, is proud to present the Remember the Ladies limited edition scarf!. The scarf was designed to honor the historical women who supported the Revolutionary War. Charcoal portraits were carefully crafted by chapter member Katie Davidson and honor:
The scarf is crafted from 100% silk and measures 12" x 62". It is printed in sepia tones to make it look like it stepped right off the pages of history!
*Please note that the price include taxes. If you need the scarf shipped to you, please check out the scarf option in the shop that includes shipping.
Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!
The Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter, NSDAR, is proud to present the Remember the Ladies limited edition scarf!. The scarf was designed to honor the historical women who supported the Revolutionary War. Charcoal portraits were carefully crafted by chapter member Katie Davidson and honor:
The scarf is crafted from 100% silk and measures 12" x 62". It is printed in sepia tones to make it look like it stepped right off the pages of history!
*Please note that the price include taxes AND shipping.
Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!
Regular membership is $86 which is made up of the year's dues for National ($52), State ($18) and Chapter ($10) as well as Mandatory Fees ($6).
*Please note that Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!
Life membership is $24 which is made up of the year's dues for State ($8) and Chapter ($10) as well as Mandatory Fees ($6).
*Please note that Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!
Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter, but have a connection or want to additionally support the Major Pierson B. Reading Chapter. Associate membership is $11 which is made up of Chapter dues ($5) and Mandatory Fees ($6).
*Please note that Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!
Please use this option to pay your application fees after our registrar has instructed you to do so.
*Please note that Zeffy does automatically add a donation to itself, since that is how it raises funds for its operations. If you prefer to opt out of the suggested Zeffy donation, you can select "other" ($0) in the Zeffy Summary window under "Order" at checkout, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!