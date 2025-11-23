Major Taylor DFW Cycling Club Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Beautiful original work of art titled, "Wasted Gold". Lush threads of molten light cascaded across darkness, like brilliance poured out and left unclaimed. Donated by our very own Keith Green. All sales final. Valued at $625. Only bids above FMV are tax‑deductible.
Starting bid
The winner of this auction will receive a fabulous photography shoot donated by our very own Timothy Alexander White. Good for 1 session, 3 poses, location of shoot in DFW. Additional services subject to additional cost. All sales final. Only bids above FMV are tax‑deductible. Photography by our very own Timothy Alexander White. Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
A $500 realty credit toward closing costs with Letitia W. Johnson/Keller Williams FMV $500. Valid only with this realtor; non‑transferable, no cash value, expires March 1, 2027. All sales final. Only bids above FMV are tax‑deductible.
Starting bid
McKinney Dental and Implant Center Smile Makeover with In-Office Whitening valued at $800. Dr. Daniel Juma, DDS. Restrictions apply.tel:9728336825
Starting bid
Massage Envy 60 minute Massage, Stretch or Facial. Valued at $100. Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Enjoy a cryotherapy session to recuperate from those tough bike rides. Sessions provided by Restore Valued at $600. Donated by Chris Crawford.
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