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Major Taylor DFW Cycle Club

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Major Taylor DFW Cycling Club Silent Auction

Original Artwork by Artist Keith Green item
Original Artwork by Artist Keith Green
$350

Starting bid

Beautiful original work of art titled, "Wasted Gold". Lush threads of molten light cascaded across darkness, like brilliance poured out and left unclaimed. Donated by our very own Keith Green. All sales final. Valued at $625. Only bids above FMV are tax‑deductible.

Photo Shoot by nLife Media Group item
Photo Shoot by nLife Media Group item
Photo Shoot by nLife Media Group
$200

Starting bid

The winner of this auction will receive a fabulous photography shoot donated by our very own Timothy Alexander White. Good for 1 session, 3 poses, location of shoot in DFW. Additional services subject to additional cost. All sales final. Only bids above FMV are tax‑deductible. Photography by our very own Timothy Alexander White. Restrictions apply.

Letitia W. Johnson, $500 Realty Credit home sale or purchase item
Letitia W. Johnson, $500 Realty Credit home sale or purchase
$150

Starting bid

A $500 realty credit toward closing costs with Letitia W. Johnson/Keller Williams FMV $500. Valid only with this realtor; non‑transferable, no cash value, expires March 1, 2027. All sales final. Only bids above FMV are tax‑deductible.

McKinney Dental Teeth Whitening item
McKinney Dental Teeth Whitening item
McKinney Dental Teeth Whitening item
McKinney Dental Teeth Whitening
$200

Starting bid

McKinney Dental and Implant Center Smile Makeover with In-Office Whitening valued at $800. Dr. Daniel Juma, DDS. Restrictions apply.tel:9728336825

Massage Envy Massage or Facial item
Massage Envy Massage or Facial
$40

Starting bid

Massage Envy 60 minute Massage, Stretch or Facial. Valued at $100. Restrictions apply.

Cryotherapy Sessions item
Cryotherapy Sessions
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a cryotherapy session to recuperate from those tough bike rides. Sessions provided by Restore Valued at $600. Donated by Chris Crawford.

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