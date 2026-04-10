Major Taylor Development Team Inc

Hosted by

Major Taylor Development Team Inc

About this event

Major Taylor Iron Riders 20 Year Anniversary Gala

27 Herkimer Pl

Brooklyn, NY 11216, USA

General Admission
$150

What’s in Store for the Night

Your ticket grants you full access to an evening designed to celebrate our history in style. Here is what you can look forward to:

  • Gala Dinner: Enjoy a curated multi-course meal featuring a vibrant fusion of flavors that celebrate our roots and our community.
  • Complimentary Wine: Toast to twenty years with a selection of complimentary wines served during dinner.
  • DJ & Dancing: Hit the dance floor as our live DJ spins a high-energy mix of NYC classics and global rhythms.
  • Professional Photography: Capture the memories at our dedicated photo stations and throughout the venue, ensuring you have a keepsake of this milestone evening.

It’s more than just a dinner—it’s a celebration of every mile we've shared. We can’t wait to see you there!

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