Makar Sankrant 2025

A flatbread or paratha made with sweet sesame filling rolled in whole wheat dough.
Ginger Masala Tea
$3
Hot Milk Cutting Chai
Tilwa Ceremony KIT(Halwayche Dagine for couple)
$15
Ceremony to celebrate newly weds and a bride's first Makar Sankranti after marriage is a momentous occasion, celebrated with love, blessings, and meaningful rituals. One of the unique customs is gifting the bride sugar jewelry, symbolizing sweetness, prosperity, and a joyful start to her new journey
Bornhan KIT(Halwayche Dagine for KID)
$10
The Bornahan ceremony is a traditional Marathi celebration that involves showering children with berries, chocolates, puffed rice, and other treats
Palak Pakora
$5
Palak Pakora/Bhaji/
Mini Thali
$12
Limited Sankranti Special Thali.
Shrikhand Puri ,Chole , Dal Rice, Papad
