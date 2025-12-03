Makar Sankrant 2026

About this event
(Kids 10 and Below ENTRY FREE)
Join the fun, test your luck, and win exciting prizes! Perfect for all ages. Numbers, laughs, and lots of cheer guaranteed
FREE 1 Gul-Tilachi Poli per ticket
(Kids 10 and Below ENTRY FREE)
FREE (2 Vada-Pav + 2 ENTRY)
(Kids 10 and Below ENTRY FREE)
Buy Sankranti Special Thali = your 1 event ticket
(Shrikhand Puri , Mix Veg (Bhogichi Bhaji) ,Masale Bhat
Gajak)
A flatbread or paratha made with sweet sesame filling rolled in whole wheat dough.
Traditional steamed rice-flour dumplings filled with sweet coconut and jaggery, delicately flavored with cardamom and ghee.
Maharashtrian street food featuring a spiced potato fritter (batata vada) tucked inside a soft bun
Hot Milk Cutting Chai
Ceremony to celebrate newly weds and a bride's first Makar Sankranti after marriage is a momentous occasion, celebrated with love, blessings, and meaningful rituals. One of the unique customs is gifting the bride sugar jewelry, symbolizing sweetness, prosperity, and a joyful start to her new journey
The Bornahan ceremony is a traditional Marathi celebration that involves showering children with berries, chocolates, puffed rice, and other treats
Fun Kids Games, attractive prizes
First 200 Guests are Free with Registration and FB RSVP!
Delicious food will be available for purchase!
*𝗣𝗿𝗲-𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝘀𝗺𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗹𝗲-𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆—𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝘆.*
Palak Pakora/Bhaji/
$
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