Beats Of Redmond Mitra Mandal

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Beats Of Redmond Mitra Mandal

About this event

Makar Sankrant 2026

10055 166th Ave NE

Redmond, WA 98052, USA

Admission Only
$5

(Kids 10 and Below ENTRY FREE)

Tambola Ticket
$1

Join the fun, test your luck, and win exciting prizes! Perfect for all ages. Numbers, laughs, and lots of cheer guaranteed

General admission
$12

FREE 1 Gul-Tilachi Poli per ticket
(Kids 10 and Below ENTRY FREE)

General admission (2)
$25

FREE (2 Vada-Pav + 2 ENTRY)
(Kids 10 and Below ENTRY FREE)

Sankranti Spcl Limited Thali
$22

Buy Sankranti Special Thali = your 1 event ticket
(Shrikhand Puri , Mix Veg (Bhogichi Bhaji) ,Masale Bhat
Gajak)

Gul-Tilachi Poli
$5

A flatbread or paratha made with sweet sesame filling rolled in whole wheat dough.

Ukdiche Modak
$5

Traditional steamed rice-flour dumplings filled with sweet coconut and jaggery, delicately flavored with cardamom and ghee.

Vada-PAV (2 PCS)
$15

Maharashtrian street food featuring a spiced potato fritter (batata vada) tucked inside a soft bun

Ginger Masala Tea
$3

Hot Milk Cutting Chai

Tilwa Ceremony KIT(Halwayche Dagine for couple)
$15

Ceremony to celebrate newly weds and a bride's first Makar Sankranti after marriage is a momentous occasion, celebrated with love, blessings, and meaningful rituals. One of the unique customs is gifting the bride sugar jewelry, symbolizing sweetness, prosperity, and a joyful start to her new journey

Bornhan KIT(Halwayche Dagine for KID)
$10

The Bornahan ceremony is a traditional Marathi celebration that involves showering children with berries, chocolates, puffed rice, and other treats

KIDS_Game
$5

Fun Kids Games, attractive prizes

First 200 Guests Free with Registration
Free

First 200 Guests are Free with Registration and FB RSVP!
Delicious food will be available for purchase!
*𝗣𝗿𝗲-𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝘀𝗺𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗹𝗲-𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆—𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝘆.*

Palak Pakora
$5

Palak Pakora/Bhaji/

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