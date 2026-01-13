Tennessee Marathi Mandal

Hosted by

Tennessee Marathi Mandal

About this event

Makar Sankrant 2026 - Family Event

7248 Nolensville Rd

Nolensville, TN 37135, USA

Member Adults
Free

Age 18+

Member Teenagers
Free

Age (13-17)

Member Kids
Free

Age (5 to 12)

Member Toddlers
Free

Age(1-4)

Non-Member - Adult
$18

Age 18+

**You save $7 when purchased online
At the event, the price for this will be $25


**Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.


Non-Member Teenager
$14

Age (13-17)

**You save $4 when purchased online
At the event, the price for this will be $18

Non-Member Kids
$10

Age (5-12)

**You save $2 when purchased online
At the event, the price for this will be $12

Non Member - Toddlers
Free

Age (1-4)


This price is applicable only for online purchase. At the Event, the ticket price will be $12.

