Makar Sankrant 2026 - Family Event

Hosted by
About this event
$
Age 18+
Age (13-17)
Age (5 to 12)
Age(1-4)
Age 18+
**You save $7 when purchased online
At the event, the price for this will be $25
**Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.
Age (13-17)
**You save $4 when purchased online
At the event, the price for this will be $18
**Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.
Age (5-12)
**You save $2 when purchased online
At the event, the price for this will be $12
**Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.
Age (1-4)
This price is applicable only for online purchase. At the Event, the ticket price will be $12.
**Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!