Neighbors 4 Neighbors

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Neighbors 4 Neighbors

About this event

Make a Difference & Catch the Action!

1 Panther Pkwy

Sunrise, FL 33323, USA

General Admission
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Each ticket grants you access to the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, a premier college basketball double-header featuring powerhouse Division I teams. Enjoy premium seating at the Amerant Bank Arena and cheer on top athletes as they compete in two thrilling matchups:

  • Florida State University vs. UMass Amherst – Tip-off at 12:00 PM
  • University of Florida (2025 National Champions!) vs. George Washington – Tip-off at 2:30 PM

Tickets include entry to both games, so you can make it a full day of hoops, school spirit, and community impact!

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