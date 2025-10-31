Make a Difference & Catch the Action!

Each ticket grants you access to the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, a premier college basketball double-header featuring powerhouse Division I teams. Enjoy premium seating at the Amerant Bank Arena and cheer on top athletes as they compete in two thrilling matchups:

Florida State University vs. UMass Amherst – Tip-off at 12:00 PM

University of Florida (2025 National Champions!) vs. George Washington – Tip-off at 2:30 PM

Tickets include entry to both games, so you can make it a full day of hoops, school spirit, and community impact!