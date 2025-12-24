Making a Difference Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
5-Class Pack for In-Person or Livestream Classes
Life moves fast! Yoga doesn't have to. Enjoy In-Person and Livestream classes at the Bhakti Yoga Movement Center, a queer- and South Asian-owned yoga studio in SE Portland. Weekly classes include active Align & Flow, beginner friendly Slow & Steady, and deeply relaxing Restore & Release, as well as affinity classes for queer and trans, BIPOC, and pre-natal yoga practitioners. We also offer weekly Gentle Pilates, strength and self massage, and accessible chair-based yoga.
Special Instructions: Pass expires on September 13, 2026. For the raffle winner to redeem this gift certificate, email [email protected] by April 13, 2026.
Fair Market Value: $105.00
Starting bid
Float North invites you to experience profound rest in one of their top‑quality float tanks, where 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt create effortless buoyancy and a sensation of complete weightlessness. With external stimuli gently removed, your body and mind can drop into ultra‑deep relaxation—supporting stress reduction, pain relief, improved sleep, and faster recovery from injury or strenuous activity.
This 60‑minute float is a restorative reset for your nervous system and a beautiful way to support your wellbeing while supporting the NUNM community.
(Fair Market Value: $94)
Starting bid
A stunning botanical experience from NOCO Distillery. Their saffron‑infused gin offers a warm, aromatic profile, elevated by two handcrafted elderberry tonic syrups. Together, they create a cocktail experience that’s floral, vibrant, and unique. Ideal for the home mixologist or anyone who loves a creative twist on classic gin.
Starting bid
Sour Mash Tokilya — a small‑batch agave spirit crafted in Fort Collins, CO — showcases a bright, beautifully balanced profile from 100% Blue Agave, triple‑pot distilled and cut with Rocky Mountain water; unfiltered and additive‑free, it’s remarkably smooth, crisp, and bold—perfect for sipping neat, elevating cocktails, or gifting to the spirit lover in your life.
Tasting notes
Starting bid
Turn up the flavor with this four‑pack of NOCO’s small‑batch hot sauces. Each bottle brings its own personality — tangy, smoky, spicy, or bold — making this set a fun, giftable addition to any kitchen. A perfect pick for food lovers, spice enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys supporting local Fort Collins makers.
Starting bid
A rare and collectible bottle from Cask 427, featured on Star Trek: Picard and produced by a distillery also seen in Lucifer and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Only 750 bottles were ever made, with more than 10,000 fans entering a lottery for the chance to buy one. Rich, complex, and truly one‑of‑a‑kind — this is a must‑have for whiskey lovers, sci‑fi fans, and collectors alike.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in NUNM pride with this cozy, curated bundle of campus favorites. Perfect for students, alumni, faculty, or anyone who loves representing our community.
This gift basket includes:
Whether you’re gearing up for clinic, studying at a café, or gifting a little NUNM love to someone special, this basket brings comfort, style, and community all in one.
Starting bid
Peculiar Palette value $400
Original Art:
“Staff of Asclepius”
Nichol Judson
Mixed Media on Canvas
10”x30”
This piece was designed to confront the misconceptions and embrace the roots of medicine. The Staff of Caduceus (two snakes wrapped around a staff, framed with wings) is often used to symbolize medicine due to its adaptation by 20th century US military, but originally represented commerce and theft. The Rod of Asclepius with its single serpent wrapping around the staff is the true ancient symbol of medicine. I chose to highlight this motif, along with adding the healing herb given to Asclepius by the serpent in gold leaf. Framing the piece is medicinal herbs that were used throughout history, and many are still used and have been studied in clinical trials. I chose to have the plants feed into the structure of DNA, which I used to symbolize the integration of the foundations of life with the future of medicine.
Physical Description: Canvas has been mounted and covered with vintage medical text pages salvaged from damaged books. A green snake is wrapping around a black walking staff as the focal point. Framing the snake is DNA formed from medicinal plants. Gold leafing highlights the center pieces of the painting.
Starting bid
Heart Spring Health
value $1788
Radiant Health Membership
What’s Included:
Up to four (4) group wellness classes a month
Supplies fees not included
One (1) 30-minute wellness massage a month
Provided by Oregon-licensed massage therapists for relaxation, stress reduction,
and general wellness only
20% discount on select wellness services
Preventive massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic services when not billed to
insurance
10% discount on supplements
Bi-weekly meal plans from our onsite nutrition professional
Access to member-only gym hours
Discounted access to the Nerva® app
Third-party service; separate terms apply
Mind/Body Bundle
What’s Included:
● Unlimited group wellness classes for the first nine (9) months if you choose to renew after your initial commitment.
Excludes nutrition and kitchen classes. Extra supplies fees not included.
● Access to member-only gym hours
● Bring one guest to one class per month at no charge
Additional guest drop-ins during the same month are offered at 50% off the
standard class fee
Starting bid
Heart Spring Health value $1068
Radiant Health Membership
What’s Included:
Up to four (4) group wellness classes a month
Supplies fees not included
One (1) 30-minute wellness massage a month
Provided by Oregon-licensed massage therapists for relaxation, stress reduction,
and general wellness only
20% discount on select wellness services
Preventive massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic services when not billed to
insurance
10% discount on supplements
Bi-weekly meal plans from our onsite nutrition professional
Access to member-only gym hours
Discounted access to the Nerva® app
Third-party service; separate terms apply
Starting bid
Heart Spring Health value $948
(#1)
Mind/Body Bundle Membership
What’s Included:
● Unlimited group wellness classes for the first nine (9) months if you choose to
renew after your initial commitment.
Excludes nutrition and kitchen classes. Extra supplies fees not included.
● Access to member-only gym hours
● Bring one guest to one class per month at no charge
Additional guest drop-ins during the same month are offered at 50% off the
standard class fee
Starting bid
Heart Spring Health value $948 (#2)
Mind/Body Bundle Membership
What’s Included:
● Unlimited group wellness classes for the first nine (9) months if you choose to renew after your initial commitment.
Excludes nutrition and kitchen classes. Extra supplies fees not included.
● Access to member-only gym hours
● Bring one guest to one class per month at no charge
Additional guest drop-ins during the same month are offered at 50% off the
standard class fee
Starting bid
Heart Spring Health value $948 (#3)
Mind/Body Bundle Membership
What’s Included:
● Unlimited group wellness classes for the first nine (9) months if you choose to renew after your initial commitment.
Excludes nutrition and kitchen classes. Extra supplies fees not included.
● Access to member-only gym hours
● Bring one guest to one class per month at no charge
Additional guest drop-ins during the same month are offered at 50% off the
standard class fee
Starting bid
Heart Spring Health value $948 (#4)
Mind/Body Bundle Membership
What’s Included:
● Unlimited group wellness classes for the first nine (9) months if you choose to renew after your initial commitment.
Excludes nutrition and kitchen classes. Extra supplies fees not included.
● Access to member-only gym hours
● Bring one guest to one class per month at no charge
Additional guest drop-ins during the same month are offered at 50% off the
standard class fee
Starting bid
Heart Spring Health value $948 (#5)
Mind/Body Bundle Membership
What’s Included:
● Unlimited group wellness classes for the first nine (9) months if you choose to renew after your initial commitment.
Excludes nutrition and kitchen classes. Extra supplies fees not included.
● Access to member-only gym hours
● Bring one guest to one class per month at no charge
Additional guest drop-ins during the same month are offered at 50% off the
standard class fee
Starting bid
A beautifully curated collection of natural wellness essentials from Super Trees Botanicals—perfect for soothing, nourishing, and supporting everyday comfort.
This basket includes:
This basket is perfect for anyone who loves natural products, gentle self‑care, and plant‑based wellness traditions.
Starting bid
A bright, healthy‑smile bundle from Holly Street Dental, perfect for anyone looking to refresh their oral care routine with high‑quality essentials and a generous clinical gift certificate.
This basket includes:
This basket blends everyday essentials with a high‑value clinical service, making it one of the most practical and generous offerings in the auction.
Starting bid
A bright, healthy‑smile bundle from Holly Street Dental, perfect for anyone looking to refresh their oral care routine with high‑quality essentials and a generous clinical gift certificate.
This basket includes:
This basket blends everyday essentials with a high‑value clinical service, making it one of the most practical and generous offerings in the auction.
Starting bid
A generous collection of botanical essentials from Mountain Rose Herbs, featuring lavender spray, elderberry syrup, chai bitters, muscle rub, dream balm, The Generosity of Plants book, a branded mug, herbal tea sampler, sprout bag and screen, and additional herbal goodies. A perfect blend of comfort, creativity, and plant‑based wellness.
Gift Basket value $261.64
Starting bid
Enjoy a creative floral experience in Alison's garden studio in Southeast Portland. This gift certificate is good for one floral workshop, where you will learn to design with seasonal flowers in a relaxed and inspiring setting. Workshops are offered year-round.
This certificate is valid through March of 2027. Visit rootsofjoypdx.com to connect.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!