Making a Difference Silent Auction 2026

Peculiar Palette value $400





Original Art:

“Staff of Asclepius”

Nichol Judson

Mixed Media on Canvas

10”x30”

This piece was designed to confront the misconceptions and embrace the roots of medicine. The Staff of Caduceus (two snakes wrapped around a staff, framed with wings) is often used to symbolize medicine due to its adaptation by 20th century US military, but originally represented commerce and theft. The Rod of Asclepius with its single serpent wrapping around the staff is the true ancient symbol of medicine. I chose to highlight this motif, along with adding the healing herb given to Asclepius by the serpent in gold leaf. Framing the piece is medicinal herbs that were used throughout history, and many are still used and have been studied in clinical trials. I chose to have the plants feed into the structure of DNA, which I used to symbolize the integration of the foundations of life with the future of medicine.

Physical Description: Canvas has been mounted and covered with vintage medical text pages salvaged from damaged books. A green snake is wrapping around a black walking staff as the focal point. Framing the snake is DNA formed from medicinal plants. Gold leafing highlights the center pieces of the painting.