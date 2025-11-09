Hosted by

Oldsmar Cares

Make a Difference - Sponsor the 16th Annual Oldsmar Cares Wine & Food Boots and Bling Gala

13830 W Hillsborough Ave

Tampa, FL 33635, USA

Cattle Baron Sponsorship
$30,000

Includes: 2 tables of 8, 16 drink tickets, and your logo on all Gala promotional materials

Rhinestone Cowboy Sponsorship
$20,000

Includes: 2 tables of 8, 16 drink tickets, and your logo on all Gala promotional materials

Gold Rush Sponsorship
$10,000

Includes: 1 table of 8, 8 drink tickets, and your logo on all Gala promotional materials

Silver Buckle Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes: 1 table of 8, 8 drink tickets, and your logo on all Gala promotional materials

Copper Canyon Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes: 1 table of 8, 8 drink tickets, and your logo on all Gala promotional materials

Pardner
$1,250

Includes: 1 table of 4, 4 drink tickets, and your name on all Gala promotional materials

