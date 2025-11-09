Make a Difference - Sponsor the 16th Annual Oldsmar Cares Wine & Food Boots and Bling Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Includes: 2 tables of 8, 16 drink tickets, and your logo on all Gala promotional materials
Includes: 2 tables of 8, 16 drink tickets, and your logo on all Gala promotional materials
Includes: 1 table of 8, 8 drink tickets, and your logo on all Gala promotional materials
Includes: 1 table of 8, 8 drink tickets, and your logo on all Gala promotional materials
Includes: 1 table of 8, 8 drink tickets, and your logo on all Gala promotional materials
Includes: 1 table of 4, 4 drink tickets, and your name on all Gala promotional materials
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!