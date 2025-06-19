Make A Move Dtroit

Adult Registration for Make A Move Compton is now open. Must be present at check in for entry and show proof of registration. Failure to check in the tournament will result in forfeiting your spot in the tournament with NO REFUND. Player check in closes at 12:15pm on 06/08/25.

Adult Registration for Make A Move Compton is now open. Must be present at check in for entry and show proof of registration. Failure to check in the tournament will result in forfeiting your spot in the tournament with NO REFUND. Player check in closes at 12:15pm on 06/08/25.

More details...