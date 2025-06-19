Standby List Ticket – Make A Move Detroit Sold Out? Not out of the game. Make A Move Detroit is officially sold out — but we’ve got a spot for the determined. This Standby List Ticket gives you the chance to compete pending any no-shows. If a registered player doesn’t check in by the start time, standby players will be called in the order they arrive. Show up, stay ready, and you might just make your move. Note: Standby entry is not guaranteed, but spots often open up. Early arrival increases your chances of getting in.

Standby List Ticket – Make A Move Detroit Sold Out? Not out of the game. Make A Move Detroit is officially sold out — but we’ve got a spot for the determined. This Standby List Ticket gives you the chance to compete pending any no-shows. If a registered player doesn’t check in by the start time, standby players will be called in the order they arrive. Show up, stay ready, and you might just make your move. Note: Standby entry is not guaranteed, but spots often open up. Early arrival increases your chances of getting in.

seeMoreDetailsMobile