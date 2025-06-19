Reg. Adult Registration for Make A Move Detroit is now open. Must be present at check in for entry and show proof of registration. Failure to check in the tournament will result in forfeiting your spot in the tournament with NO REFUND. Player check in closes at 12:15pm on 07/19/25.
Youth Player Registration
free
Youth Registration for Make A Move Detroit is now open. Must be present at check in for entry and show proof of registration. Failure to check in the tournament will result in forfeiting your spot in the tournament with NO REFUND. Player check in closes at 12:15pm on 07/19/25.
General Admission
free
Donation based! Help up keep Making Move "In The Community", Enjoy The Halftime Show, Leisure Play, and more...
Standby List
free
Standby List Ticket – Make A Move Detroit
Sold Out? Not out of the game.
Make A Move Detroit is officially sold out — but we’ve got a spot for the determined. This Standby List Ticket gives you the chance to compete pending any no-shows. If a registered player doesn’t check in by the start time, standby players will be called in the order they arrive.
Show up, stay ready, and you might just make your move.
Note: Standby entry is not guaranteed, but spots often open up. Early arrival increases your chances of getting in.
