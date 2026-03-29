Make a Payment

Horses 4 Heroes Inc

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Horses 4 Heroes Inc

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4975 N Miller Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89149, USA

Field Trips Riding item
Field Trips Riding
$15

Riding field trips are $15 per student


Field Trips Non-Riding item
Field Trips Non-Riding
$10

Non-riding field trips are $10 per student


Summer Farm Camp Hero item
Summer Farm Camp Hero
$250

The Hero rate is for Active Duty service members, Veterans, First Responders, and Foster Kids In Care. You must me a member of Horses4Heroes to qualify for this rate.

Summer Farm Camp Hero 2 item
Summer Farm Camp Hero 2
$350

Hero 2 members are Teachers, Healthcare Workers, Friends, Neighbors and Community Partners.

Summer Farm Camp Non-Member item
Summer Farm Camp Non-Member
$450

If you are not a member of Horses4Heroes, your children will pay the highest rate for one week of Farm Camp.

Girl Scouts/Scouts item
Girl Scouts/Scouts
$300

If you have booked a Horse 101 session at The Ranch, you may pay here.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!