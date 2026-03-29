Make a Payment

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About this event
Riding field trips are $15 per student
Non-riding field trips are $10 per student
The Hero rate is for Active Duty service members, Veterans, First Responders, and Foster Kids In Care. You must me a member of Horses4Heroes to qualify for this rate.
Hero 2 members are Teachers, Healthcare Workers, Friends, Neighbors and Community Partners.
If you are not a member of Horses4Heroes, your children will pay the highest rate for one week of Farm Camp.
If you have booked a Horse 101 session at The Ranch, you may pay here.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!