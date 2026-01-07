Make A Wish Foundation Of Southern Florida Inc's Silent Auction presented by Wish Upon A Stage

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Starting bid
Certificate for an overnight stay in a Family Suite that can accommodate up to 6 guests. Water park access is included with the certificate.
Make a splash in one of the 8 indoor and 3 outdoor swimming pools and enjoy other recreational amenities, which include a water park (surcharge). This hotel also features complimentary wireless internet access, an arcade/game room, and tour/ticket assistance.
Grab a bite to eat at Timbers Table & Kitchen, one of the hotel's many dining establishments, which include 4 restaurants and a coffee shop/cafe. Relax with a refreshing drink at one of the 2 bars/lounges.
Featured amenities include a 24-hour front desk, laundry facilities, and an elevator. This hotel has 4 meeting rooms available for events. Self parking (subject to charges) is available onsite.
Make yourself at home in one of the 500 air-conditioned rooms featuring flat-screen televisions. Complimentary wireless internet access keeps you connected, and cable programming is available for your entertainment. Bathrooms have bathtubs and hair dryers. Conveniences include phones with free local calls, and housekeeping is provided daily.
With a stay at Great Wolf Lodge Naples in Naples (Rural Estates), you'll be within a 15-minute drive of Fifth Avenue South and Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. This family-friendly hotel is 10.4 mi (16.7 km) from Naples Pier and 10.5 mi (17 km) from Naples Beach.
Near Paradise Coast Sports Compex
Starting bid
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Magnum Bottle of Meritage Wine w/ Complimentary 3 Month Wine Membership & Tasting for Two ($130 value).
There is no expiration date for the actual winner and/or user of the donation prize.
The restaurant is located at 3585 NW 83rd Ave Doral FL 33122 US.
Starting bid
4 tickets to The Book of Mormon on June 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center
This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation.
Starting bid
Books & Books
$100 Gift Card
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Heat v. Grizzlies Saturday, Feb 21, 2026 @8pm
Section 113
Row 2
Seats 1-2
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Heat v. Grizzlies Saturday, Feb 21, 2026 @8pm
Section 113
Row 2
Seats 3-4
Starting bid
$500 Gift Certificate for services with Dr. Jeremy Green at Skin Associates of South Florida
Starting bid
Bound Yachting 68 ft. Azamut 4-hour charter
Starting bid
2 Front Row Tickets to see the Miami City Ballet performance, Jewels
Location: Adrienne Arsht Center
Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026 @ 7:30pm
Orchestra Center Row A, Seats 110-111
Starting bid
Upper Face Botox (Value $900)
Services by Dr. Shasa Hu
Board Certified Dermatologist
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Salsa, Bachata or Tango Private Dance Class
with Professional Dancer
BIOGRAPHY
A.R.T.: Debut. Dance: SWAY, SWAY 2.0, SWAY 3.0, SWAY Miami (Principal); NY Knicks halftime show; Gipsy Kings, Rockefeller Center; dancer for Gloria Estefan, Lionel Richie, John Secada, Tito Nieves, Oscar de León. Choreography: NY Knicks (Asst Choreographer); MONCLER, NY Fashion Week 2017. Film/TV: "Dancing with the Stars," "Saturday Night Live," Oscars Promo 2013, "Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris," "Good Morning America,” "Sábado Gigante", Daddy Yankee, Juanes, Enrique Iglesias, Gente de Zona. Awards: Finalist, NYDF International Latin Ballroom (2013); New York Salsa Champion (2010).
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