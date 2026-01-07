Make A Wish Foundation Of Southern Florida Inc's Silent Auction presented by Wish Upon A Stage

Certificate for an overnight stay in a Family Suite that can accommodate up to 6 guests. Water park access is included with the certificate.





Make a splash in one of the 8 indoor and 3 outdoor swimming pools and enjoy other recreational amenities, which include a water park (surcharge). This hotel also features complimentary wireless internet access, an arcade/game room, and tour/ticket assistance.

Grab a bite to eat at Timbers Table & Kitchen, one of the hotel's many dining establishments, which include 4 restaurants and a coffee shop/cafe. Relax with a refreshing drink at one of the 2 bars/lounges.

Featured amenities include a 24-hour front desk, laundry facilities, and an elevator. This hotel has 4 meeting rooms available for events. Self parking (subject to charges) is available onsite.

Make yourself at home in one of the 500 air-conditioned rooms featuring flat-screen televisions. Complimentary wireless internet access keeps you connected, and cable programming is available for your entertainment. Bathrooms have bathtubs and hair dryers. Conveniences include phones with free local calls, and housekeeping is provided daily.

With a stay at Great Wolf Lodge Naples in Naples (Rural Estates), you'll be within a 15-minute drive of Fifth Avenue South and Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. This family-friendly hotel is 10.4 mi (16.7 km) from Naples Pier and 10.5 mi (17 km) from Naples Beach.

Near Paradise Coast Sports Compex