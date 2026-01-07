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Make A Wish Foundation Of Southern Florida Inc

About this event

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Make A Wish Foundation Of Southern Florida Inc's Silent Auction presented by Wish Upon A Stage

One night stay in a Family Suite (Value $450) item
One night stay in a Family Suite (Value $450) item
One night stay in a Family Suite (Value $450) item
One night stay in a Family Suite (Value $450)
$200

Starting bid

Certificate for an overnight stay in a Family Suite that can accommodate up to 6 guests. Water park access is included with the certificate.


Make a splash in one of the 8 indoor and 3 outdoor swimming pools and enjoy other recreational amenities, which include a water park (surcharge). This hotel also features complimentary wireless internet access, an arcade/game room, and tour/ticket assistance.
Grab a bite to eat at Timbers Table & Kitchen, one of the hotel's many dining establishments, which include 4 restaurants and a coffee shop/cafe. Relax with a refreshing drink at one of the 2 bars/lounges.
Featured amenities include a 24-hour front desk, laundry facilities, and an elevator. This hotel has 4 meeting rooms available for events. Self parking (subject to charges) is available onsite.
Make yourself at home in one of the 500 air-conditioned rooms featuring flat-screen televisions. Complimentary wireless internet access keeps you connected, and cable programming is available for your entertainment. Bathrooms have bathtubs and hair dryers. Conveniences include phones with free local calls, and housekeeping is provided daily.
With a stay at Great Wolf Lodge Naples in Naples (Rural Estates), you'll be within a 15-minute drive of Fifth Avenue South and Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. This family-friendly hotel is 10.4 mi (16.7 km) from Naples Pier and 10.5 mi (17 km) from Naples Beach.
Near Paradise Coast Sports Compex

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants (Value $130) item
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants (Value $130)
$65

Starting bid

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants


Magnum Bottle of Meritage Wine w/ Complimentary 3 Month Wine Membership & Tasting for Two ($130 value).


There is no expiration date for the actual winner and/or user of the donation prize.


The restaurant is located at 3585 NW 83rd Ave Doral FL 33122 US.

Adrienne Arsht: 4 tickets to The Book of Mormon (Value $612) item
Adrienne Arsht: 4 tickets to The Book of Mormon (Value $612) item
Adrienne Arsht: 4 tickets to The Book of Mormon (Value $612)
$350

Starting bid

4 tickets to The Book of Mormon on June 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center


This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation.

Books & Books $100 Gift Card (Value $100) item
Books & Books $100 Gift Card (Value $100) item
Books & Books $100 Gift Card (Value $100)
$60

Starting bid

Books & Books


$100 Gift Card

Fred Astaire Lesson Package item
Fred Astaire Lesson Package item
Fred Astaire Lesson Package
$100

Starting bid

Fred Astaire Lesson Package item
Fred Astaire Lesson Package item
Fred Astaire Lesson Package
$100

Starting bid

Miami Heat Tickets (Value $1300) item
Miami Heat Tickets (Value $1300)
$600

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Heat v. Grizzlies Saturday, Feb 21, 2026 @8pm

Section 113

Row 2

Seats 1-2

Miami Heat Tickets (Value $1300) item
Miami Heat Tickets (Value $1300)
$600

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Heat v. Grizzlies Saturday, Feb 21, 2026 @8pm

Section 113

Row 2

Seats 3-4

Skin Associates Gift Certificate (Value $500) item
Skin Associates Gift Certificate (Value $500)
$250

Starting bid

$500 Gift Certificate for services with Dr. Jeremy Green at Skin Associates of South Florida

Bound Yachting 4-hour Charter (Value $4,000) item
Bound Yachting 4-hour Charter (Value $4,000) item
Bound Yachting 4-hour Charter (Value $4,000)
$2,000

Starting bid

Bound Yachting 68 ft. Azamut 4-hour charter

2 Row A Tickets to Miami City Ballet: Jewels (Value $436) item
2 Row A Tickets to Miami City Ballet: Jewels (Value $436) item
2 Row A Tickets to Miami City Ballet: Jewels (Value $436) item
2 Row A Tickets to Miami City Ballet: Jewels (Value $436)
$225

Starting bid

2 Front Row Tickets to see the Miami City Ballet performance, Jewels


Location: Adrienne Arsht Center


Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026 @ 7:30pm


Orchestra Center Row A, Seats 110-111

Upper Face Botox (Value $900) item
Upper Face Botox (Value $900)
$450

Starting bid

Upper Face Botox (Value $900)


Services by Dr. Shasa Hu

Board Certified Dermatologist

Massage Envy Massage and Facial (Value $300) item
Massage Envy Massage and Facial (Value $300)
$150

Starting bid

1-hour Massage (Value $200) item
1-hour Massage (Value $200)
$100

Starting bid

Cleopatra Bonbon Cocktail Gold Necklace (Value$325) item
Cleopatra Bonbon Cocktail Gold Necklace (Value$325) item
Cleopatra Bonbon Cocktail Gold Necklace (Value$325) item
Cleopatra Bonbon Cocktail Gold Necklace (Value$325)
$160

Starting bid

Private Salsa/Bachata/Tango Dance class (Value$300)
$150

Starting bid

Salsa, Bachata or Tango Private Dance Class

with Professional Dancer


BIOGRAPHY

Teresa Garcia

A.R.T.: Debut. Dance: SWAYSWAY 2.0SWAY 3.0SWAY Miami (Principal); NY Knicks halftime show; Gipsy Kings, Rockefeller Center; dancer for Gloria Estefan, Lionel Richie, John Secada, Tito Nieves, Oscar de León. Choreography: NY Knicks (Asst Choreographer); MONCLER, NY Fashion Week 2017. Film/TV: "Dancing with the Stars," "Saturday Night Live," Oscars Promo 2013, "Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris," "Good Morning America,” "Sábado Gigante", Daddy Yankee, Juanes, Enrique Iglesias, Gente de Zona. Awards: Finalist, NYDF International Latin Ballroom (2013); New York Salsa Champion (2010).

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