Make A Wish Foundation Of Southern Florida Inc

Make A Wish Foundation Of Southern Florida Inc's Silent Auction presented by Wish Upon A Stage extended

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants (Value $130)
$65

Starting bid

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants


Magnum Bottle of Meritage Wine w/ Complimentary 3 Month Wine Membership & Tasting for Two ($130 value).


There is no expiration date for the actual winner and/or user of the donation prize.


The restaurant is located at 3585 NW 83rd Ave Doral FL 33122 US.

Adrienne Arsht: 4 tickets to The Book of Mormon (Value $612)
$350

Starting bid

4 tickets to The Book of Mormon on June 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center


This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation.

Fred Astaire Lesson Package
$100

Starting bid

Miami Heat Tickets (Value $1300)
$600

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Heat v. Grizzlies Saturday, Feb 21, 2026 @8pm

Section 113

Row 2

Seats 1-2

Miami Heat Tickets (Value $1300)
$600

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Heat v. Grizzlies Saturday, Feb 21, 2026 @8pm

Section 113

Row 2

Seats 3-4

2 Row A Tickets to Miami City Ballet: Jewels (Value $436)
$225

Starting bid

2 Front Row Tickets to see the Miami City Ballet performance, Jewels


Location: Adrienne Arsht Center


Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026 @ 7:30pm


Orchestra Center Row A, Seats 110-111

Upper Face Botox (Value $900)
$450

Starting bid

Upper Face Botox (Value $900)


Services by Cosmetic expert Dr. Shasa Hu

Board Certified Dermatologist

2 VIP early access tickets to Burger Bash
$400

Starting bid

2 VIP early entry tickets to SOBEWFF 2026 Burger Bash (Value $798)

Thursday, February 19th 7:30-10:30pm

