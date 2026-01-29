Make A Wish Foundation Of Southern Florida Inc's Silent Auction presented by Wish Upon A Stage extended

Hosted by
Starting bid
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Magnum Bottle of Meritage Wine w/ Complimentary 3 Month Wine Membership & Tasting for Two ($130 value).
There is no expiration date for the actual winner and/or user of the donation prize.
The restaurant is located at 3585 NW 83rd Ave Doral FL 33122 US.
Starting bid
4 tickets to The Book of Mormon on June 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center
This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation.
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Heat v. Grizzlies Saturday, Feb 21, 2026 @8pm
Section 113
Row 2
Seats 1-2
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Heat v. Grizzlies Saturday, Feb 21, 2026 @8pm
Section 113
Row 2
Seats 3-4
Starting bid
2 Front Row Tickets to see the Miami City Ballet performance, Jewels
Location: Adrienne Arsht Center
Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026 @ 7:30pm
Orchestra Center Row A, Seats 110-111
Starting bid
Upper Face Botox (Value $900)
Services by Cosmetic expert Dr. Shasa Hu
Board Certified Dermatologist
Starting bid
2 VIP early entry tickets to SOBEWFF 2026 Burger Bash (Value $798)
Thursday, February 19th 7:30-10:30pm
