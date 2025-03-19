✨🐻 **Make & Take: Spring Teddy Bear Workshop!** 🌸🐻 Join us for a fun and creative **Spring Teddy Bear Make & Take** with **KimB Kreatures!** 🌿🎨 This hands-on workshop is perfect for all skill levels—whether you're a beginner or a seasoned crafter, you’ll love making your own adorable, one-of-a-kind teddy bear! 🌟 **Details:** 📅 **Date:** Saturday, March 29th, 2025 ⏰ **Session Times:** 👉10:00 AM – 12:00 PM 👉2:00 PM – 4:00 PM 💰 **Pre-Registration:** $20 per participant 🚪 **Walk-in:** $25 per participant ✅ All materials & instruction included! Don’t miss out on this cozy, creative experience! Grab a friend, register early, and get ready to bring your very own handmade teddy bear to life. 🧸💕 #RepurposeRising #SpringCrafts #TeddyBearWorkshop #MakeAndTake

