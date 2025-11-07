ReMix It

Hosted by

ReMix It

About this event

Make Asheville's Largest Fabric Snake

13 Mystery St

Asheville, NC 28801, USA

Boa Contributor
$10

Perfect for friends on a budget! Includes 1 fabric square to decorate and add your mark to Asheville’s Longest Snake. Limited quantities available.

Serpent Superstar
$25

Includes 1 fabric square to decorate and add your mark to Asheville’s Longest Snake. Most guests choose this level.

Supreme Sssponsor
$50

Includes 1 fabric square to decorate and add your mark to Asheville’s Longest Snake, plus an exclusive event sticker.

Lil' Rattler
$5

Add a child (or two) to your ticket so they can decorate their own fabric square and join the fun. Must be purchased with another ticket.

Add a donation for ReMix It

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!