Make It Happen Philly Memberships 2025

As a Five Star Member, you become a vital part of a movement that uplifts our community. Your membership supports essential programs like food assistance, job training, and family services—helping people thrive and build better futures.
Ready to make a difference?
Start your journey with us today!
Make It Happen Philly
Empowering Communities. Supporting Individuals.
Bronze Member
$17.88
Bronze Member
$17.88
As a Bronze Member, you are the foundation of our mission. Your monthly contribution helps us provide essential resources like food, diapers, and community support to families in need. Together, we're creating pathways for empowerment and opportunity.
Ready to make a difference?
Start your journey with us today!
Make It Happen Philly
Empowering Communities. Supporting Individuals.
Silver Member
$26
Silver Member
$26
Silver Members take their support a step further by directly funding inclusive programs and services for autistic individuals and their families. Your generosity ensures access to vital resources that foster independence and inclusion.
Ready to make a difference?
Start your journey with us today!
Make It Happen Philly
Empowering Communities. Supporting Individuals.
Gold Member
$44
Gold Member
$44
Gold Members are key partners in our community efforts. Your commitment helps sustain programs like job readiness training, homemaker services, and advocacy initiatives that empower individuals and families to thrive.
Ready to make a difference?
Start your journey with us today!
Make It Happen Philly
Empowering Communities. Supporting Individuals.
Platinum Member
$62
Platinum Member
$62
As a Platinum Member, you're a leader in driving positive change. Your support allows us to expand our reach, providing life-changing services like employment readiness and housing stability to even more families in our community.
Ready to make a difference?
Start your journey with us today!
Make It Happen Philly
Empowering Communities. Supporting Individuals.
Diamond Member
$80
Diamond Member
$80
Diamond Members are the cornerstone of our mission, symbolizing abundance and hope. Your generous contributions fuel long-term programs, including autism support services, training for returning citizens, and community-building initiatives. Together, we're creating a legacy of empowerment.
Ready to make a difference?
Start your journey with us today!
Make It Happen Philly
Empowering Communities. Supporting Individuals.
Founder’s Circle Membership
$888
The Founder’s Circle is an elite membership for our most visionary supporters, representing a deep commitment to Make It Happen Philly’s mission. Your monthly contribution of $888 reflects abundance and transformation, providing unparalleled opportunities for autistic individuals and families to thrive in a stronger, more inclusive community.
Elite Benefits:
1. Exclusive Impact Recognition: Your name prominently displayed on our Founder’s wall as a key supporter of transformative change.
2. Personalized Annual Impact Report: A detailed report highlighting the specific programs and individuals your contributions have empowered.
3. Private Donor Events: Invitations to intimate gatherings, including dinners with organizational leaders and community beneficiaries.
4. Leadership Access: One-on-one consultations or updates with our executive team to discuss vision, progress, and strategy.
5. Exclusive Welcome Package: A premium gift set including branded items and personalized tokens of appreciation.
6. Founder’s Spotlight: Recognition at our events and annual report to showcase your commitment to making a difference.
7. Customizable Giving Plan: Flexibility to direct your funds toward specific programs or initiatives that align with your passion.
