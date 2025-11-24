Imagine Foundry

Hosted by

Imagine Foundry

About this event

Make 'n Take "Mix Tape Christmas"

1225 S Willow Ave ste 103

Cookeville, TN 38506, USA

Claim my free ticket!
Free

Free tokens brought to you by our sponsors!

*10 tokens for activities: Use your tokens to participate in over a dozen holiday make 'n take activities, games, and more! 

A Partridge in a Pear Tree
$10

*10 tokens for activities: Use your tokens to participate in over a dozen holiday make 'n take activities, games, and more! 

Two Turtle Doves
$18

*20 tokens for activities: Use your tokens to participate in over a dozen holiday make 'n take activities, games, and more! 

Three French Hens
$25

*30 tokens for activities: Use your tokens to participate in over a dozen holiday make 'n take activities, games, and more!

Four Calling Birds
$32

*40 tokens for activities: Use your tokens to participate in over a dozen holiday make 'n take activities, games, and more! 

Five Golden Rings
$38

*50 tokens for activities: Use your tokens to participate in over a dozen holiday make 'n take activities, games, and more! 

VIP Pass: Mix Tape Christmas Experience
$50

Enjoy our full Make ’n Take Christmas event with a special VIP pass. This pass includes a punch card that gives you access to each make ’n take activity one time. Visit every themed room, collect every “track” on your playlist card, and enjoy the full holiday maker experience from start to finish.

Your VIP pass includes:
• A punch card allowing one visit to each make ’n take station
• A special VIP badge at check-in
• One Santa photo
• Ten bonus tokens for extra fun

This is the best way to enjoy all the creative rooms and holiday experiences without worrying about running out of tokens. Supplies for each station are limited, so the VIP punch card helps us make sure every family gets a fair and festive celebration.

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