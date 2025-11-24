Make 'n Take "Mix Tape Christmas"

Enjoy our full Make ’n Take Christmas event with a special VIP pass. This pass includes a punch card that gives you access to each make ’n take activity one time. Visit every themed room, collect every “track” on your playlist card, and enjoy the full holiday maker experience from start to finish.

Your VIP pass includes:

• A punch card allowing one visit to each make ’n take station

• A special VIP badge at check-in

• One Santa photo

• Ten bonus tokens for extra fun

This is the best way to enjoy all the creative rooms and holiday experiences without worrying about running out of tokens. Supplies for each station are limited, so the VIP punch card helps us make sure every family gets a fair and festive celebration.