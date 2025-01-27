Make Saint Clair Memberships 2025

For just $30/month, the Makers Club gives you everything you need to bring your ideas to life:
✅ Unlimited access to the space – book as much time as you want
✅ Full use of all our creative equipment
✅ 50% off any paid event
✅ Exclusive voting rights to help choose future classes and events
For just $30/month, the Makers Club gives you everything you need to bring your ideas to life:
✅ Unlimited access to the space – book as much time as you want
✅ Full use of all our creative equipment
✅ 50% off any paid event
✅ Exclusive voting rights to help choose future classes and events