Make, Take, and Bake Apple Pie Event

$
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare.
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Each pie will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!