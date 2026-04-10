Make Waves for STEM – Win Big, Support Learning!

Win 150,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles! Miles can be redeemed for flights to destinations around the globe, upgrades, car rentals, hotel stays and more! 🚙🏨🛍️





Two unique winners will be chosen.* Each will receive a certificate to redeem for 150,000 AAdvantage miles.





Value of each certificate is $3,750.





*If the same person is drawn for both certificates, there will be a re-draw for the 2nd certificate.