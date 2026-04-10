Make Waves for STEM – Win Big, Support Learning!

About this raffle
Win 150,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles! Miles can be redeemed for flights to destinations around the globe, upgrades, car rentals, hotel stays and more! 🚙🏨🛍️
Two unique winners will be chosen.* Each will receive a certificate to redeem for 150,000 AAdvantage miles.
Value of each certificate is $3,750.
*If the same person is drawn for both certificates, there will be a re-draw for the 2nd certificate.
Give your student a competitive edge with this personalized, high-impact ACT/SAT preparation experience.
This 8-week intensive program includes private 2-hour sessions twice per week, customized study planning, and targeted practice designed to maximize score improvement ahead of college applications.
✔ 16 private sessions (2 hours each)
✔ Personalized study plan and assigned practice
✔ In-person or Zoom flexibility
✔ Boutique, one-on-one instruction
Full program cost is $2,880. This certificate gets you 50% of the way there!
See Miami from a whole new point of view!
This 30-minute helicopter sightseeing experience includes scenic aerial views of South Beach and Key Biscayne. Fly with professional pilot Alex Arias and have a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Reservations required. Helicopter ride good for up to 4 people. Weight restrictions may apply.
Value of this experience is $1,500.
Achieve smooth, radiant skin with this laser hair removal package—an effective, long-lasting solution to unwanted hair. Get twelve (12) sessions of laser hair removal services on any area.
Ideal for areas such as the legs, underarms, bikini line, or face, laser hair removal offers a convenient alternative to shaving and waxing. Whether you're looking to simplify your routine or boost your confidence, this is your chance to invest in smoother skin and lasting results.
Retail Value: $4,260.
This one-of-a-kind artwork in a modern, impressionist style features rich shades of blue, teal, and hints of turquoise. Its mosaic-like patterns create depth and movement across the canvas. The oil painting is horizontal and measures 3' x 6'. Its wide format and bold presence would make it a striking focal point in any room.
Wilton Moreira's pieces are one-of-a-kind creations that will make a statement in any room. Add a touch of creativity to your home or office with this unique art piece. Explore more of his collection at www.wmoreirart.com
Retail Value: $2,500.
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