Yeshiva Derech HaTorah of Monsey
YDHOM's 3rd Annual Raffle
1 chance of winning
$36
Add
3 chances of winning
$90
This includes 3 tickets
Add
5 chances of winning
$125
This includes 5 tickets
Add
9 chances of winning
$180
This includes 9 tickets
Add
15 chances of winning
$250
This includes 15 tickets
Add
40 chances of winning
$500
This includes 40 tickets
Add
100 chances of winning
$1,000
This includes 100 tickets
Add
200 chances of winning
$1,800
This includes 200 tickets
Add
650 chances of winning
$5,000
This includes 650 tickets
Add
Add a donation for Yeshiva Derech HaTorah of Monsey
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue