Make Your Impact Day 2025 Raffle

🥍 Signed Izzy Scane Lacrosse T-Shirt
$5

Own a piece of lacrosse greatness with this exclusive signed t-shirt from Izzy Scane—one of the sport’s most electrifying athletes. Known for her record-breaking goals and fierce leadership, Izzy’s signature adds serious star power to this collectible. Perfect for fans, players, and anyone who loves the game’s intensity and heart.

🧘‍♀️ 5-Class Gift Certificate to Harbor Yoga
$5

Recharge your body and mind with five invigorating classes at Harbor Yoga. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting your journey, Harbor’s dynamic instructors and welcoming vibe make every session empowering. Flow, stretch, and breathe your way to balance—one class at a time. ($17/class, $85 total value)

🌈 $250 Aviator Nation Gift Card
$5

Step into vintage-inspired comfort and California cool with Aviator Nation. This $250 gift card unlocks premium loungewear, bold colors, and iconic lightning bolt style—perfect for cozy days, festival vibes, or standout streetwear.

🍕 $25 Dewey’s Pizza Gift Card
$5

Treat yourself to handcrafted, gourmet pizza at Dewey’s. Whether you're craving a classic pepperoni or a creative seasonal pie, this $25 gift card is your ticket to a delicious dining experience. Perfect for a cozy night out or a casual lunch with friends!

💥 Full-Year Bundle of Impact Lacrosse Clinics (2026-2027)
$20

Unlock a full season of growth, grit, and game-changing mentorship with this $600 clinic bundle from Impact Lacrosse. Covering 10 dynamic sessions ($60 each), this package fuels youth development through elite lacrosse training, leadership building, and community connection. Perfect for rising athletes ready to level up—on and off the field.

🥍 Winter Sixes Registration – Impact Lacrosse (2026–2027)
$10

Get ready to compete, connect, and elevate your game with Impact Lacrosse’s Winter Sixes program. This $325 registration covers fast-paced, small-sided play designed to sharpen skills, boost confidence, and build community.

🎒 Impact Lacrosse Gear Backpack – $250 Value
$5

Fuel your game with this fully loaded Impact Lacrosse backpack, packed with essential gear for athletes on the rise. This $250 bundle delivers performance, style, and utility—all in one sleek, durable bag.

