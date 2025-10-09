Make Your Impact Day 2025 Raffle

Own a piece of lacrosse greatness with this exclusive signed t-shirt from Izzy Scane—one of the sport’s most electrifying athletes. Known for her record-breaking goals and fierce leadership, Izzy’s signature adds serious star power to this collectible. Perfect for fans, players, and anyone who loves the game’s intensity and heart.
Recharge your body and mind with five invigorating classes at Harbor Yoga. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting your journey, Harbor’s dynamic instructors and welcoming vibe make every session empowering. Flow, stretch, and breathe your way to balance—one class at a time. ($17/class, $85 total value)
Step into vintage-inspired comfort and California cool with Aviator Nation. This $250 gift card unlocks premium loungewear, bold colors, and iconic lightning bolt style—perfect for cozy days, festival vibes, or standout streetwear.
Treat yourself to handcrafted, gourmet pizza at Dewey’s. Whether you're craving a classic pepperoni or a creative seasonal pie, this $25 gift card is your ticket to a delicious dining experience. Perfect for a cozy night out or a casual lunch with friends!
Unlock a full season of growth, grit, and game-changing mentorship with this $600 clinic bundle from Impact Lacrosse. Covering 10 dynamic sessions ($60 each), this package fuels youth development through elite lacrosse training, leadership building, and community connection. Perfect for rising athletes ready to level up—on and off the field.
Get ready to compete, connect, and elevate your game with Impact Lacrosse’s Winter Sixes program. This $325 registration covers fast-paced, small-sided play designed to sharpen skills, boost confidence, and build community.
Fuel your game with this fully loaded Impact Lacrosse backpack, packed with essential gear for athletes on the rise. This $250 bundle delivers performance, style, and utility—all in one sleek, durable bag.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!