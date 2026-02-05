Make/Believe Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
This is a reoccurring month-to-month membership. Allows you the flexibility to retain a membership for however long you need and enjoy all the member benefits
Valid until February 24, 2027
This is an annual membership, providing you access to member benefits for 12 months after you sign up. You get two months for free this way!
Renews monthly
Want to support even more? That's amazing! This option is for you! To keep our facilities fair, equitable, and affordable this will NOT grant you any extra benefits, however your support for going the extra mile will not go unnoticed.
Valid until February 24, 2027
Really committed to Make/Believe and want to support even further? We'd be stupid to stop you. To keep our facilities fair, equitable, and affordable this will NOT grant you any extra benefits, however your support for going the extra mile will not go unnoticed. And you get 2 free months this way!
