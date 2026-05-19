MakeKeowee's Shop

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Per hour Glowforge laser use for members
We can make your custom laser signs! Rate is per hours for design assistance and printer operation. Printing and materials are separate based on time and cost.
Locally salvaged Hickory lumber harvested from Hurricane Helene, perfect for your next woodworking project. Please note that this item is priced at $10 per board foot (bd ft).
Board Foot Calculation Example: A board foot is a volume measurement. To calculate your total board feet, multiply the Length (in inches) × Width (in inches) × Thickness (in inches), and divide by 144.
Example: If you choose a board that is 96 inches long (8 ft), 6 inches wide, and 2 inches thick:
Ready to Glaze Bisqueware Potholder
Finish option for Bisqueware classes
5" Pen blank in exotic wood
This kit features adjustable length and an undrilled Peppermill top. The quality ceramic grinding mechanism is adjustable directly for different coarseness. Grind peppercorns or any spice - it will never rust. The mechanism features a 10" shaft, which can be cut to make mills from 4" to 12" long overall (Use 9" extension #FEX9 for longer lengths). An internal spring catch inserts into the top to eliminate the need for an adjustment knob.
Unique non-corrosive design includes anodized shaft, turnplate and six piece ceramic grinder. Same size and design makes an ideal companion to our Peppermill kits. 8in. Note: this mill grind is non-adjustable; it is intended for salt only. It is not designed for pepper. Instead, use our matching peppermill kit, PKGRIND708.
Bisqueware Tray
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