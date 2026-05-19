MakeKeowee's Shop

MakeKeowee

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MakeKeowee

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Glowforge Laser Time
$10
Members only

Per hour Glowforge laser use for members

Laser Sign Printing item
Laser Sign Printing
$25

We can make your custom laser signs! Rate is per hours for design assistance and printer operation. Printing and materials are separate based on time and cost.

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Hurricane Helene Harvest - Hickory Lumber item
Hurricane Helene Harvest - Hickory Lumber
$10
Members only

Locally salvaged Hickory lumber harvested from Hurricane Helene, perfect for your next woodworking project. Please note that this item is priced at $10 per board foot (bd ft).

Board Foot Calculation Example: A board foot is a volume measurement. To calculate your total board feet, multiply the Length (in inches) × Width (in inches) × Thickness (in inches), and divide by 144.

Example: If you choose a board that is 96 inches long (8 ft), 6 inches wide, and 2 inches thick:

  • (96 × 6 × 2) ÷ 144 = 8 board feet
  • At $10/bd ft, this board would cost $80.
Bisqueware - Class Items item
Bisqueware - Class Items item
Bisqueware - Class Items item
Bisqueware - Class Items item
Bisqueware - Class Items item
Bisqueware - Class Items
$10
Members only

Ready to Glaze Bisqueware Potholder

Glaze and Fire Your Piece
$15
Members only

Finish option for Bisqueware classes

Exotic Wood Pen Blanks
$3
Members only

5" Pen blank in exotic wood

Pro-Grind Variable Length Peppermill Kit
$10
Members only

This kit features adjustable length and an undrilled Peppermill top. The quality ceramic grinding mechanism is adjustable directly for different coarseness. Grind peppercorns or any spice - it will never rust. The mechanism features a 10" shaft, which can be cut to make mills from 4" to 12" long overall (Use 9" extension #FEX9 for longer lengths). An internal spring catch inserts into the top to eliminate the need for an adjustment knob.

8in. Professional Saltmill Kit
$15
Members only

Unique non-corrosive design includes anodized shaft, turnplate and six piece ceramic grinder. Same size and design makes an ideal companion to our Peppermill kits. 8in. Note: this mill grind is non-adjustable; it is intended for salt only. It is not designed for pepper. Instead, use our matching peppermill kit, PKGRIND708.

Bisqueware Tray
$30
Members only

Bisqueware Tray

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