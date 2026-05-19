MakeKeowee's Shop

Locally salvaged Hickory lumber harvested from Hurricane Helene, perfect for your next woodworking project. Please note that this item is priced at $10 per board foot (bd ft).

Board Foot Calculation Example: A board foot is a volume measurement. To calculate your total board feet, multiply the Length (in inches) × Width (in inches) × Thickness (in inches), and divide by 144.

Example: If you choose a board that is 96 inches long (8 ft), 6 inches wide, and 2 inches thick: