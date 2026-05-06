MakeKeowee's Silent Auction

This beautifully crafted piece is more than just a bowl—it's a showcase of the skill and artistry taught right here at MakeKeowee.

Item Description

Own a piece of functional art created by our very own Woodturning Instructor, Wells Doty. This hand-turned bowl highlights the natural beauty and grain of the wood, meticulously finished to a smooth, elegant sheen. Whether displayed as a centerpiece or used in your home, it serves as a testament to the high-level craftsmanship cultivated in our woodshop.

Artist: Wells Doty (MakeKeowee Woodturning Instructor)

Material: Hand-selected wood with a natural finish

Features: One-of-a-kind design, signed by the artist

Why Bid on This Item?

Wells isn't just a master of his craft; he’s the mentor guiding our students, from curious teens to hobbyist adults, in the art of the lathe. By bidding on this item, you are celebrating local expertise and directly supporting the programs and tools that allow MakeKeowee to keep these traditional skills alive in our community.

Note: This item is available for local pick-up at MakeKeowee (4 Eagle Ln, Salem, SC) following the close of the auction.