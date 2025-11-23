Hosted by
School Break Day Camp is a drop off program where children spend the day exploring, building, and creating in a supportive maker environment. Each camp day includes guided activities, open exploration, movement breaks, and time to connect with others through hands on learning.
Best for: Elementary and middle school age children who enjoy full day creative experiences during school breaks.
Note: Camp runs during posted daytime hours on scheduled school break days. This ticket is per child and includes all materials and activities for the day. Caregivers do not remain on site.
The Week Pass is for families enrolling a child for a full week of School Break Day Camp during a scheduled break. This option offers a built in savings while providing consistent days of making, exploration, movement, and guided activities connected to the Monthly Theme.
Best for: Families planning to attend camp multiple days in the same week.
Note: This pass is valid for one child for one scheduled camp week and includes all materials and activities. Camp runs during posted daytime hours on school break days, and caregivers do not remain on site.
Select this option to save a spot for your child for our upcoming school break day camps. (Nonrefundable, applied to total due.)
This ticket provides access to School Break Day Camp for families who need financial flexibility. Children receive the same full day camp experience, including guided activities, materials, and support, in a welcoming and inclusive environment.
Best for: Families seeking access support for camp participation.
Note: This ticket offers the same camp experience as School Break Day Camp and is available to support community access. Caregivers do not remain on site during camp hours.
