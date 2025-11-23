School Break Day Camps

School Break Day Camp is a drop off program where children spend the day exploring, building, and creating in a supportive maker environment. Each camp day includes guided activities, open exploration, movement breaks, and time to connect with others through hands on learning.

Best for: Elementary and middle school age children who enjoy full day creative experiences during school breaks.

Note: Camp runs during posted daytime hours on scheduled school break days. This ticket is per child and includes all materials and activities for the day. Caregivers do not remain on site.