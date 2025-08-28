Tampa Build Off 2025

Team 1: The Heritage Console
$10

You'll be in the drawing for a unique furniture piece created by skilled woodworkers listed below.


Built By:

Ronnie Fulton

Keith Johnson

Nolan Thompson

Michael Hale


Open to residents in the US 18 years or older, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, where applicable by law.

Team 2: Oak & Ember
$10

You'll be in the drawing for a unique furniture piece created by skilled woodworkers listed below.


Built By:

Alexis Dolese

Cameron Fulton

Chris Huguet

Justin Ascherman

Bud Farmer

Festool USA or Rubio Monocoat USA Prize Package
$10

There will be two drawings - one for each of the prizes.


Prize Option 1: Rubio Monocoat USA Furniture Package

  • Oil Plus 2C - 130 mL [Winner's choice of color]
  • Raw Wood Cleaner 100 mL
  • Applicator Set

Prize Option 2: Festool USA Forstner Drill Bit Set

  • SYS3 S 76 Systainer
  • Five high-quality Forstner drill bits varying from 15mm to 35mm
  • 4 mm centering bit and punch


